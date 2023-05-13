Marion is the sixth-best place in North Carolina for people to retire, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

On Thursday, the publication released an article on its website listing the top 10 places in North Carolina for retirement.

The listing was based on ratings from Niche.com, which “factors in data about housing access, cost of living, crime, weather, outdoor activities, and more to rate cities with a letter grade, along with additional data on housing prices, safety ratings, and nearby amenities,” according to the online article.

Marion came in at No. 6 after Duck, Belmont, Pinehurst, Carolina Beach and Laurinburg.

“Retirees seeking outdoor activities, a lively downtown, and mountain views might consider Marion, located about 36 miles northeast of Asheville,” reads the online article. “Residents enjoy Marion’s restaurants, art galleries, and festivals along with nearby state and national parks that offer opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking and biking. Want to spend more time with Mother Nature without breaking a sweat? Take a drive on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway.

“Marion is a Certified Retirement Community according to Retire NC, meaning it meets the criteria for 'providing amenities, services, and opportunities for retirees to enjoy active and productive lives.' According to Realtor.com, the median home price is $275,000.”

The other towns on the list after Marion are Reidsville, New Bern, Winterville and Cary.

To read the article, visit https://bit.ly/3O5YDzI.