Marion native chosen for Television Academy Foundation internship

Marion native Alexis Rios has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program.

She is one of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the United States for the 2022 summer program. The Foundation provides paid internships annually, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide, according to a news release.

Rios, a senior at Western Carolina University, is a film and television production major. She attended McDowell High School.

As part of the Television Academy Foundation program, she will be interning in a hybrid capacity this summer in the Star Trek Command Training Program at CBS Television Studios. CBS Studios and the Television Academy Foundation have partnered to offer these unique Star Trek internships as part of the Foundation's education programs. The Star Trek Command Training Program champions the core values of inclusion, access and opportunity, according to the news release.

“I feel extremely honored to have been selected for an internship and I am very excited to begin working,” said Rios. “It’s very humbling to be selected and encourages me to keep working hard and taking chances so I can get to where I want to be.”

The internship program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead for participating students. Interns also become lifelong members of the Foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship and Fellowship Programs and the Faculty Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices the industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society, according to the news release.

For more information on the Foundation, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

The following is a series of questions presented to Alexis Rios and her answers.

What led you toward a major in film and television production?

I hold a very strong belief that everyone is born with a different way to help the world. Some people are doctors and take care of the sick, some are teachers and help raise the new generation. I make movies, that’s how I help people. Film and television is not just entertainment, it is a tool. It has the opportunity to make people feel represented and understood. And getting to collaborate with so many different talented people so you can all give someone something that makes them feel seen and heard is absolutely amazing. Contrary to popular belief there is absolutely no shortage of jobs in the industry and its work that makes me really happy, so why wouldn’t I. I wish I could give you some super amazing dramatic story that starts off “Ever since I was a small child and I picked up a camera, I knew what I was meant to do in life,” but I can’t. It’s just my way to help the world and I really enjoy it, simple as that.

What are some of the films and TV shows that made an impact on you?

Big shocker, the “Star Trek” franchise is probably one of my biggest influences. Something that is true throughout all of the “Star Trek” franchise is they always have something more to say, they aren’t just trying to entertain the audience. They want the audience to think deeper about the world around them. Something else they do extremely well is create this feeling of hope for humanity and the human spirit even in the darkest situations and scenarios, this is something I hope to replicate in my own work. Aside from “Star Trek,” I actually don’t watch much American entertainment and stick more with international content. Some of my favorites include the Netflix: Mexico anthology series “The Crime Diaries,” it is a collection of limited series each covering a different controversial case in Mexican or Latin American history as well as the French film “The Diving Bell and The Butterfly” which is based off the autobiography of the same name. Both challenge the audiences to think deeper and in different ways, this will always be something that makes me love a film or show and because of this I always strive to challenge the audience and their thinking in my own works as well.

What is your ultimate goal in the profession?

My ultimate goal is to have my own production company. Beyond this, I want the production company I create to be a business that does well enough that I can help sponsor filmmakers who want to come to the U.S. get here legally. Being a filmmaker in the U.S. is something that gives me a great amount of privilege. While I do not agree with everything the government does and there are some really terrible things that can occur in the country, I am blessed with the right to tell a variety of different stories with little to no restriction and without having to worry for my safety. Many filmmakers live in countries where they don’t get to tell their stories and share their truths because it could essentially put a target on their back and also the backs of their families. The privilege that I live with here as a filmmaker is something I want extended to others as well.

List any family info or local inspirations you believe would be appropriate for the profile.

I don’t have any family nor do I have local inspirations, this is something I did truly out of my own desires. That being said, I did have a lot of support from different people and groups in the community who have just been there for me in hard times, not just in relation to school and my major but overall. Pat Gross from McDowell High School, Susan and Anna at MACA, as well as people like the Riggis who have treated me like I was their own child. I am always very grateful for them and the help and support they have given me on this journey. I think a lot of things in this industry come down to: you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take and learning it’s OK if you miss, so just take the shot and know who is genuinely there for you out of love and care for you, not what you do. So without the people I just listed, I know I wouldn’t be near as far in my journey as I am now and I hope they know they have all my thanks and gratitude.