Marion native and retired Chief Judge Linda McGee receives N.C. State Bar Award

Retired N.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee received the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award during the fall meeting of the N.C. State Bar Council in Raleigh for exemplary service to the legal profession.

The award was presented during the State Bar Councilor’s Dinner attended by councilors from across the state. McGee is a native of Marion and a graduate of Marion High School. She worked at The McDowell News and has held several special sessions of court at the McDowell County Courthouse over the years.

McGee received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She served as the first executive director of the N.C. Academy of Trial Lawyers (now N.C. Advocates for Justice) from 1973 to 1978. She practiced law in Boone for more than 17 years in the law firm of Di Santi, Watson & McGee (now Di Santi, Capua & Garrett), according to a news release.

McGee led several Boone community organizations, including serving as the first woman president of the Watauga County and the 24th Judicial District Bar Associations. She was a founding member of OASIS Inc. that is dedicated to serving those affected by family violence, and was a leader of the League of Women Voters, Boone Federation of Business and Professional Women and AAUW.