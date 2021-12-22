Marion Mayor Steve Little publishes calendar featuring local flowers

The ordinary dandelion is the flower for October. “The beautiful detail of the ordinary dandelion is intricate and gorgeous,” he said. “There are probably some in everyone’s yard.”

For November, Little selected the Carolina lily blossom. These flowers are rather hard to find, in spite of this being the official state wildflower of North Carolina. “It is very similar to, but it is not the same as, the Turk’s cap lily,” he said.

And lastly December features the red cardinal flower. Little’s photo was taken of one growing in a rocky spot along a roadside in North Cove.

All of the months include both the common names and the scientific names for these flowers. He worked with Master’s Hand Print Shop in Marion to get the calendar put together. “They did an excellent job and made many very helpful suggestions about how to prepare it for printing,” said Little.

He has given away a lot of the calendars, but there are some available for purchase at MACA in downtown Marion. You can also buy them at the law office of Little & Lattimore. They sell for $10.

Little added he is pleased with the 2022 calendar. He recently gave copies to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners.