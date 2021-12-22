Marion Mayor Steve Little publishes calendar featuring local flowers

A new calendar featuring the beautiful flowers that add some color to our local community has arrived just in time for Christmas.
Marion Mayor Steve Little has published well-known books about the construction of the Western North Carolina Railroad in the 1870s and written another work about hiking in the mountains between Old Fort and Ridgecrest. But his latest publication focuses on the natural beauty that exists right in our own backyard.
“In addition to railroad history, another of my hobbies for many years has been nature study,” Little said to The McDowell News. “In the early to mid-1970s, I taught survival camping at Camp Ridgecrest. That led me to an appreciation of everything in the outdoors and in particular the beauty of some of the smaller parts of God’s creation.”
Over the years, he said he has probably taken a few thousand photos of trees, leaves, wildflowers and other natural discoveries as he has walked in all four seasons along the mountain trails and through the woods.
“There were some of my wildflower pictures in particular that I thought were pretty good and I wanted to figure out a way to share them,” said Little.
He could have published them in a book but decided a wall calendar would work even better.
“I was inspired by Annette Bryant, who is a very talented photographer of birds,” he said. “For several years, she has prepared desk calendars featuring different birds she has photographed. I thought I could do the same thing with wildflowers, but using a calendar to hang on a wall.”
The result is a 2022 calendar with each month featuring colorful and vivid photos by Little of the flowers that commonly grow here.
“The biggest challenge I had in preparing the calendar for printing was selecting only 12 of my photographs,” said Little to The McDowell News.
All of photos were taken in McDowell County or the Ridgecrest area of Buncombe.
The month of January features a dwarf sunflower that was purchased from Painter’s Greenhouse last spring. “It’s the only calendar picture that was not photographed in the woods or along a ditch bank in the mountains,” said Little.
February has the Carolina geranium. “There are probably millions of the little Carolina geranium blossoms growing shin-high in the shady mountains around here,” said Little.
March features the nodding trillium. “I had to lie down on the ground and look up to get the picture of the nodding trillium, with its unusual purple pollen,” he said.
April has the tulip poplar flower, which can be found all over this area, including in Marion. “Usually, you have to look up about 40 feet into the tree to see these blossoms,” he said.
May features the sweet pea. “The bright pink flowers of the sweet pea grow on a vine that many people consider to be a weed,” he said.
June has the thistle. Little said his photo was of a single blossom on a 3-foot-tall stem growing in the ditch along the road leading up to the picnic tables at the Mount Ida Wilderness Area off Rutherford Road, not far from Spencer’s Hardware.
July shows off the jewelweed, which grows in moist areas such as streambanks. “There is an orange variety and a yellow variety,” said Little. “The goo from squeezing the stem of this plant often eliminates severe itching from exposure to poison ivy.”
For August, Little chose a photo of a chicory flower. “This chicory was growing in a ditch bank beside a dirt road near Ridgecrest,” he said. “Chicory flowers close if in direct sunlight on a hot day but will re-open the next morning. The best time of day to see them fully open is between 8 and 10 in the morning.”
September has the sweet bubbly flower. Many, but not all, blossoms of the sweet bubby have a strong, sweet fragrance similar to Juicy Fruit chewing gum,” he said.
The ordinary dandelion is the flower for October. “The beautiful detail of the ordinary dandelion is intricate and gorgeous,” he said. “There are probably some in everyone’s yard.”
For November, Little selected the Carolina lily blossom. These flowers are rather hard to find, in spite of this being the official state wildflower of North Carolina. “It is very similar to, but it is not the same as, the Turk’s cap lily,” he said.
And lastly December features the red cardinal flower. Little’s photo was taken of one growing in a rocky spot along a roadside in North Cove.
All of the months include both the common names and the scientific names for these flowers. He worked with Master’s Hand Print Shop in Marion to get the calendar put together. “They did an excellent job and made many very helpful suggestions about how to prepare it for printing,” said Little.
He has given away a lot of the calendars, but there are some available for purchase at MACA in downtown Marion. You can also buy them at the law office of Little & Lattimore. They sell for $10.
Little added he is pleased with the 2022 calendar. He recently gave copies to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners.
But he is not done since he has so many other photos left to use.