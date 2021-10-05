Marion man uses woodturning hobby to raise money for Make-A-Wish

Assisting him in making kids’ dreams come true is a long-time customer of the branch.

“Johnny Christopher from Northwest Hardwoods in Marion has been a huge help in raising money. The management at Northwest Hardwoods has donated over $100 and countless pieces of exotic hardwood to help me create more wooden pieces to donate,” said Wright. “With their help, I have been able to make more and more items to give to people who donate to Make-A-Wish.”

The support Wright has received from customers has left him with so much gratitude.

“As a salesman, they are great to work with and as a woodturner, I couldn’t ask for a better group of friends who support me and my hobbies,” said Wright.

When did Wright’s hobby of woodturning start? Turns out, he’s only been doing this for a few months.

“I started woodturning in December when my wife bought me some of the items, and it has become a hobby of mine since then,” said Wright.

Today, that hobby is the talk of the CES Marion branch. Each day presents another chance to give back as the branch has set up a table full of flyers, Make-A-Wish information, and wood pieces, according to the news release.