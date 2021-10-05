Marion man uses woodturning hobby to raise money for Make-A-Wish

When an opportunity to give back came his way, Ben Wright made a year-long commitment to help raise money for terminally ill children.
During the day, he’s an outside sales representative at City Electric Supply (CES) in Marion.
When he’s not on the clock, Wright enjoys woodturning – a newfound hobby of his. That hobby turned into a money-making idea. It all began when Wright received an email from CES Cares, the Social Impact Division at CES, announcing the national $500 Make-A-Wish challenge. He immediately took action by making wood pieces to help raise money for the nonprofit, according to a news release.
“Customers look at the wooden bowls and boxes I have built on display and talk about what they would use them for,” said Wright. “We have raised about $200 since I started doing this, and it has made me feel like I am making a difference already.”
That’s $200 in just 60 days. But Wright has made the commitment to continue making and selling wood pieces throughout the rest of 2021 to help raise as much money as possible. After all, it’s about helping kids going through a hard time.
“I don’t have any kids, but I can’t imagine if I had a kid and they were diagnosed with a serious health issue,” said Wright. “Being partnered with Make-A-Wish, donating money to them, and knowing I can be a part of making a kid’s dream come true, one that they will remember forever, makes all the difference to me.”’
Assisting him in making kids’ dreams come true is a long-time customer of the branch.
“Johnny Christopher from Northwest Hardwoods in Marion has been a huge help in raising money. The management at Northwest Hardwoods has donated over $100 and countless pieces of exotic hardwood to help me create more wooden pieces to donate,” said Wright. “With their help, I have been able to make more and more items to give to people who donate to Make-A-Wish.”
The support Wright has received from customers has left him with so much gratitude.
“As a salesman, they are great to work with and as a woodturner, I couldn’t ask for a better group of friends who support me and my hobbies,” said Wright.
When did Wright’s hobby of woodturning start? Turns out, he’s only been doing this for a few months.
“I started woodturning in December when my wife bought me some of the items, and it has become a hobby of mine since then,” said Wright.
Today, that hobby is the talk of the CES Marion branch. Each day presents another chance to give back as the branch has set up a table full of flyers, Make-A-Wish information, and wood pieces, according to the news release.
“It isn’t hurting me to do what I love and use that to make donations,” said Wright. “It is the least I can do to support others.”
And it’s the least we can do to support Wright by sharing his story. He’s making a difference, one wood piece at a time.
Make-A-Wish is a non-profit organization with U.S. offices headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz. It is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community of the U.S. and in 50 countries worldwide. With the help of volunteers, donors, staff and supporters, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 340,000 life-changing wishes and transformed countless lives.
CES Cares is committed to undertaking local, national and international issues such as homelessness, hunger, child abuse, child illness and disaster relief. In north Texas alone, where CES is headquartered, the company helps tackle homelessness and hunger through its work with The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center and the North Texas Food Bank. Additionally, the partnership with Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) allows CES to help children who have experienced abuse by giving support to them and non-offending family members. The company also works with Vogel Alcove to help families overcome the lasting, traumatic effects of child homelessness and Children’s Medical Center Dallas to support children fighting cancer and other severe illnesses.
Nationally and internationally, City Electric Supply’s partnership with the American Red Cross allows the company to provide natural disaster relief and emergency assistance, and its partnership with UNICEF allows the company to help combat hunger around the world. Since its inception in 2016, CES Cares has given over $10 million in charitable donations.
City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 500 branches across the U.S.
CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers tailored services for all their electric supply needs, according to the news release.