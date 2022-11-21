Marion man killed in wreck near Old Fort

A Marion man was killed Sunday night due to a motor vehicle crash near Old Fort.

The wreck happened at 7:30 p.m. on Parker Padgett Road. Phillip David Burleson of Marion was traveling west on that road when his vehicle ran off the roadway. He overcorrected and his vehicle came back onto the road. His vehicle then overturned and landed upside down, according to Sgt. Matt Pitman with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Burleson was traveling alone in his vehicle, which was a black passenger car. Pitman did not have Burleson’s age or street address. He added Trooper Justin Sanders is the primary investigator in this collision.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene on Parker Padgett Road for an overturned vehicle. Burleson was critically injured in the wreck. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Mission Hospital McDowell, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Pitman said it is not clear what caused Burleson to run off the road. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Agencies responding were McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol.