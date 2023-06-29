Derek Wayne Simmons, 32, of Marion, has been charged with felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Simmons was issued a $7,000 secured bond, according to a MCSO news release.

On Friday, June 23, deputies responded to a Marion residence for a prior breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, they were met by the N.C. Highway Patrol who witnessed Simmons breaking into the victim’s camper. Simmons was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.