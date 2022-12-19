Marion man charged with attempted murder in shooting

A Marion suspect has been charged with attempting to kill a Swannanoa man who was shot in the neck, authorities said on Monday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Harold Joseph Mullen Jr., 30, of Marion, with attempted first-degree murder. A magistrate issued Mullen a $400,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, deputies and detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Marion residence for a reported gunshot wound victim. An investigation determined Mullen shot a Swannanoa man in the neck. The victim survived and is expected to recover, according to the news release.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

A check of the N.C. Department of Correction offender database shows Mullen has previous conviction for larceny and two alcohol-related charges, but nothing in the last 10 years.