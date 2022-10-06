Marion Fire Department improves rating for district. Businesses and homeowners will benefit.

Marion City Council on Tuesday recognized the fire department’s achievement of getting an improved rating for the Marion Fire District. The district's new rating with the N.C. Department of Insurance will help residents and businesses alike save on insurance costs.

In a June 27 announcement from the state DOI, Marion’s Municipal Fire District’s North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS) score improved from a 5 to a 3. The Marion Area Fire District’s NCRRS score improved from a 6/9E to a 3/9E. Those are improved ratings which can make a big difference for local residents and property owners. The new fire rating scores took effect on Saturday, Oct. 1.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor and council members commended Chief Ray McDaniel and his team for improving the fire rating. McDaniel reminded everyone that October is also Fire Prevention Month.

In a related matter, council members agreed to purchase two new firetrucks for the department at an estimated cost of almost $1.6 million.

The council approved a contract for the purchase of two replacement firetrucks and a resolution authorizing an installment purchase contract for the purchase of these trucks during the Tuesday meeting.

In September, both the City Council and the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized the purchase of two pumper tanker firetrucks by the city, funded by a $500,000 state appropriation with debt service covering the rest of the cost.

City staff bid the two trucks and determined that the best option was purchasing two KME Side Mount Pumpers through HGAC Buy, a procurement program compliant with local, state and federal procurement requirements, in the amount of $679,000 each, for a total of $1,358,000, according to city officials.

In addition, the city of Marion will need to equip the trucks. The total estimated cost of the fully equipped trucks is $1,585,000. They will be purchased using a $500,000 state appropriation and a loan of $1,085,000.

Council members approved the installment purchase of the two fully-equipped firetrucks using financing through United Financial, which provided the best financing deal for 10 years at 3.28%.

McDaniel thanked council members and county commissioners for supporting the Marion Fire Department with the purchase of these trucks. He stated that these replacement firetrucks would replace 1990s model firetrucks that had reached the end of their life.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Heard a report from the McDowell Health Coalition about the Summer THRIVE series for 2022. The mission for the Summer THRIVE initiative is to increase connections between community members while promoting physical activity and highlighting fun ways to play and be active in our community. The series provided free summer activities appropriate for all ages and abilities.

• Heard a presentation about pavement conditions in Marion from David Hyder with the J.M. Teague Engineering firm. Hyder’s firm prepared a study on the pavement conditions on city-maintained streets in Marion like South Garden Street. The goal of the study is to inform Marion officials about the street surface needs while saving money at the same time. City staff will use the study to come up with suggestions for street pavement needs in Marion.

• Adopted a revised policy about the acceptance of septic tank and portable toilet waste.