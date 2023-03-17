Both the Memorial Day Weekend Car Show and the monthly Cruise-In events in Marion have found new homes for 2023.

For the past few years, the Marion Cruise-In events, organized by Doug McCraw, have been held on a section of West Henderson Street at the Marion Tailgate Market shelter. That block of West Henderson Street and the shelter have been closed off for the downtown car show festivals, which are usually held for Memorial Day weekend, Halloween, Labor Day weekend and other special days of the year.

But lately, city of Marion officials have been rethinking the closing of that section of West Henderson due to updated attendance numbers.

Last month, McCraw told The McDowell News that both the Memorial Day weekend car show and the Cruise-In events would continue but at another location.

On Wednesday, McCraw said to The McDowell News that the McDowell High School parking lot has been approved by school officials as the new location for the Memorial Weekend Car Show.

“For myself, as well as many of our local cruisers, this is like a homecoming,” he said in an email to a McDowell News reporter. “Many of us attended our first ever car show at McDowell High back in 1976, I think. The tiered parking area at McDowell High is almost like it was designed with car shows in mind with plenty of paved parking (no need to park in the dirt or on grass) and no ‘through traffic’ - an ideal area to stroll around and enjoy the variety of ‘rides.’”

The Memorial Weekend Car Show got its start 23 years ago at what was then Tom Johnson's Camping Center. McCraw said in his email he wanted to wish a “big ‘thank you’ to ‘Mr. Tom’ for giving us a try and supporting the show for many years. And another big ‘thank you’ to all the local businesses who have sponsored and continue to sponsor the show - you guys and gals ROCK!!”

He added that the McDowell High NJROTC has taken part in the show every year by presenting the nation’s colors and playing Taps in memory of our fallen heroes. Four years ago, the NJROTC cadets performed the first ever live fire 21-gun salute in downtown Marion. “And they will be performing for us again this year,” added McCraw. “Because we have such high regard for our NJROTC program, this year, we are ‘passing the reins’ for the show and all proceeds will go to support the NJROTC.”

The Memorial Weekend Car Show will take place Saturday, May 27 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the show starting at 10 a.m. There will be music, trivia, goody bags, door prizes, awards and few surprises. Registration is only $15. Hot Dog Dave’s food truck will be there with favorite car show foods and drinks. Matt's Munchies will be cooking up funnel cakes, fried Oreos and more.

“It’s going to be a blast!” said McCraw to The McDowell News.

In addition, the first downtown Cruise-In for 2023 will take place in the parking lot of Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory on South Main Street. It is scheduled for Friday, April 28, according to McCraw.