Marion City Council to meet Tuesday with West Marion Forum

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will meet with the West Marion Community Forum and talk about the city’s efforts to address the problem of racism.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for August at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 201 Ridley St. This will be the first of two meetings for this year between the City Council and the community forums.

The first item on the agenda will be honoring the Citizen of the Month.

Next, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of:

• the July 19 regular City Council meeting minutes

• Budget ordinance amendments

• Personnel policy amendment

• Approving the contract for architectural services for the First National Bank (former Fifth-Third Bank) building improvement project

• Approving the capital project ordinance for the First National Bank building project

After the consent agenda, council members will be introduced to a new city employee. Representatives of Foothills Community Theater will appear before council. City officials will hear a civil citation appeal.

The City Council will hear updates from the West Marion Community Forum.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Last year, the McDowell Community Engagement Project asked the McDowell County Commissioners, the Marion City Council and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen to address the problem of racism in the local community. On Tuesday, city of Marion officials will give the Community Engagement Project an update on what has been done so far.

Council will hear an update on the water system backflow prevention and cross connection control program.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.