On Tuesday, the Marion City Council received a proposed $16.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 that does not call for an increase on the property tax rate.

During the regular meeting, City Manager Bob Boyette formally presented City Council with the proposed budget. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Cities and towns like Marion operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.

Boyette said the total proposed city budget for 2023-24 is $16,772,792 and this represents a 3.24% decrease from the 2022-23 budget. Boyette said the budget contains conservative estimates for revenues and assumes gains in property tax revenues over the original 2022-23 budget due to continued residential and commercial growth and county property revaluation. It also assumes continued growth in sales tax revenues over the original 2022-23 budget.

The city’s property tax rate will remain at 55 cents per $100 valuation. There are some minor permit fee adjustments recommended.

The budget proposed by Boyette calls for an increase of just over 10% in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges. The average inside water and sewer customer in Marion using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of just over $6 per month on their water and sewer bill, he added.

The proposed budget calls for a 5% increase in commercial garbage fees. It also includes an increase of $2 per month in the residential garbage fee to $10 per month. This is recommended to offset the cost of backyard residential garbage collection and other garbage services.

The recommended budget seeks to maintain services at current levels, while also making investments in personnel, equipment, vehicles and capital projects, funding rising costs for fuel, supplies and materials, insurance and other items and accounting for the city of Marion assuming the full share of staff positions previously funded through grants.

The recommended budget calls for the addition of a full-time fire engineer position in the Marion Fire Department, starting Jan. 1, 2024, and a part-time evidence technician position in the city’s Police Department, starting July 1, 2023.

The proposed budget contains funding for a 5% cost-of-living increase for city employees. But the timing of the cost-of-living increase is currently being evaluated by city staff.

Boyette said this increase is lower than the rise in inflation in the past year and is comparable to increases proposed in cities in western North Carolina and of similar size throughout North Carolina. The increase seeks to maintain competitiveness with other local governments and to assist with employee retention and recruitment, he added.

Like other local governments, the City Council will have to hold a public hearing about the 2023-24 budget and adopt it before the end of June. The date for the public hearing is set for June 20.

In addition to getting the recommended budget, the Marion City Council:

Recognized Officer Eric Raymond Rodriguez for achieving the advanced law enforcement certificate from the N.C. Department of Justice’s Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. Police Chief Allen Lawrence presented him with his certificate.

Recognized the Rotary Club of Marion for its contribution of new audio-video equipment and a new podium to the Community Building.

Heard a presentation from Susan Pyatt-Baker, executive director of the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA). She gave a report about the current MACA activities and the ongoing work to repair the building’s façade.

Held a public hearing about the water and sewer system development fee report. After holding the hearing, council voted to adopt the report.

Held a public hearing concerning a special use permit for a new cellphone tower. Verizon Wireless asked for a special use permit to build a new 150-foot-tall cell tower on Mill Road opposite the Grandview Station Shopping Center along Sugar Hill Road. It will be located behind where West Marion Business Park and the new Popeyes restaurant are located. After holding the hearing, council approved the location of the new cell tower.

Talked about a request to purchase city-owned property. The city recently received offers from Kendrick Swepson to purchase 6.47 acres of city land on Bungalow Drive and two parcels totaling 0.36 of an acre on West Grayson Street. The property on Bungalow Drive has a tax value of $36,880 and contains the Catawba River wastewater pump. It is also located in a floodway zone. City Council members agreed to unanimously reject the offer from Swepson for the Bungalow Drive property. Swepson also asked about purchasing the parcels on West Grayson Street. The parcels are currently vacant and also have a city sewer line on the rear portion of one or both parcels. City Council agreed to vote on the sale of that property during their next meeting if Swepson was agreeable to some conditions.