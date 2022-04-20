Marion City Council lends support to affordable housing project

On Tuesday, Marion City Council agreed to help a new housing project get started in a place that once was a troubled and crime-ridden neighborhood.

During the regular meeting, the City Council heard a report from Neil Gurney with the Gateway Wellness Foundation. He talked about the planned housing project at the former Johnny Banks mobile home park property, which previously had a bad reputation for substandard housing and criminal activity.

In 2019 and 2020, property owners were contacted by various agencies including Duke Energy, the state of North Carolina and McDowell County Sheriff's Office, about issues at the park including illegal power connections, water well issues, trash dumping and other crime, according a McDowell News county commission report from August 2020

“These problems were not addressed by the property owners and the condition of the homes in the park continued to deteriorate,” County Manager Ashley Wooten said at the time. “Most of the mobile homes on the property were abandoned over the last several months due to lack of electricity and other factors.”

That year, county staff started a process under the Abandoned Mobile Home Ordinance to remove the homes left behind.

The Gateway Wellness Foundation purchased this land and now plans to construct 26 new homes on the 5.9-acre site. This new neighborhood is intended to provide good, affordable housing for working families. These houses will have two bedrooms and three bedrooms.

The Gateway Wellness Foundation asked both the city of Marion and McDowell County for assistance with the sewer installation. The foundation is asking each local government to provide $20,000 a year for three years to assist with the cost. At their Monday, April 11 meeting, the county commissioners voted unanimously to approve this “very reasonable request.”

On Tuesday, Gurney made a similar request to the Marion City Council. City officials approved it unanimously.

“Affordable homes - that’s the key,” said Little. “They’re beautiful. They’re well-built and they are affordable.”

“That’s something we can work into the water and sewer budget for next year,” said City Manager Bob Boyette.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Approved the consent agenda, which consisted of the April 5 regular City Council meeting minutes, the budget ordinance amendments, policies for the American Rescue Plan funding and an ordinance for American Rescue Plan funds.

• Approved a revised conflict of interest policy for city employees.

• Approved a request from the McDowell Chamber of Commerce for use of the Community Building’s basement. Ballroom dance classes will take place there.

• Voted to reappoint ABC Board chairperson Robert Ayers to another term. Amy Stevens was reappointed to the Tree Board. Planning Board members Bob Elledge and John Morrow, and Planning Board alternates Gary Walker and Marc Cook were reappointed to another term. Board of Adjustment members Gary Walker and Marc Cook and Board of Adjustment alternates Bob Elledge and John Morrow were reappointed to another term.

• Heard a report about the local economy from Boyette. McDowell’s unemployment rate for the month of February was 3.3%, which is below the state average. “There’s plenty of jobs available,” he said. “We need people.”

• Heard a report about the city’s open house which will be held Friday, May 6. This is the day when third-grade students from all over McDowell and the public tour the city of Marion’s facilities. The city facilities that will be open during the event are: City Hall on North Main Street, the Fire Department on Logan Street, the Police Department on South Main Street, the Public Works facility on Rutherford Road, the water filter plant on Old Greenlee Road and the water treatment plant on N.C. 226 South. It is returning after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

• Heard an update about the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. The goal is to have the entire greenway open again by June 1.