Marion City Council holds meeting at Addie’s Chapel UMC

The Marion City Council conducted business at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church in the West Marion community for its regular August meeting and COVID-19 took center stage.

For the last few years, an annual meeting has been held at Addie’s Chapel to better connect with individuals from the West Marion community. During past meetings, members of the West Marion Community Forum have presented an update to council members.

Because of rising COVID-19 numbers, West Marion Community Forum members postponed their presentation to council until a time when COVID-19 numbers are lower and more people can be present for the presentation, according to city officials.

During the meeting, City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield gave council members an update on COVID-19 numbers. Hollifield shared that as of Tuesday evening, 145 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in McDowell County for the week. She stated that this many positive cases had not been seen in McDowell County since November and December of 2020, when the pandemic was at its height.

Hollifield then shared that as a precautionary measure the city had canceled its Depot Open House, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26. She stated that the city would revisit hosting the open house once COVID-19 numbers declined.