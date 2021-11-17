Marion City Council hears report on business activity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s meeting marked the resuming of in-person gatherings at the City Hall. Previous Marion City Council meetings in recent months were held virtually on Zoom because of concerns about COVID-19. During Tuesday’s meeting, everyone present wore a face mask and social distancing was practiced. The mayor said that although progress has been made, we are still not quite back to normal.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Voted to assign the zoning of R-2 residential to the Wisteria Drive/McLaughlin property, which was annexed into the city in August.

• Received the award from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for the city’s water plant. The award recognizes the high quality of Marion’s water and excellence in the city’s water plant. It marks the 19th consecutive year that Marion has received this award. In a related matter, the council adopted a resolution approving the local water supply plan.

• Heard the 2020-2021 audit reports for both the city of Marion and the city’s ABC stores. The audit reports, prepared by Gould Killian CPA Group in Asheville, showed the finances for both the city and the ABC stores are in good shape.