Marion City Council hears report on business activity

Marion City Council heard the quarterly report from the Marion Business Association on Tuesday.
Emily Causey with the MBA gave the report which describes business activity in Marion from July through September.
During that time, four new businesses opened. They were Country Roots Plant Boutique on South Main Street, Fruit of Her Hands in the Miller Complex, Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli on East Henderson Street and ACRO Blue Staffing on East Court Street.
Two ribbon cuttings were held during that time (Fruit of Her Hands and Marion Hot Wheelz).
One business, Flick Video, closed during that quarter but has since been transformed into a used auto business. Marion Hot Wheelz expanded by adding an arcade.
Burrito Bros. is expanding to the Miller Complex and Fat Boy’s Burritos & More on the five lane is in the process of rebuilding. Jumping Around, LLC is relocating to the Miller Complex.
Due to high COVID cases, the WNC Bigfoot Festival was postponed until May 2022 and the Mountain Glory Festival was also canceled. However, businesses have resumed normal hours and a mask mandate is no longer required, according to the report by Causey.
In addition, the MBA will present a program about its successful Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program at a national Main Street conference in Richmond, Virginia. This will mark the first time that Marion’s program will be recognized on a national level, said Causey.
Tuesday’s meeting marked the resuming of in-person gatherings at the City Hall. Previous Marion City Council meetings in recent months were held virtually on Zoom because of concerns about COVID-19. During Tuesday’s meeting, everyone present wore a face mask and social distancing was practiced. The mayor said that although progress has been made, we are still not quite back to normal.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Voted to assign the zoning of R-2 residential to the Wisteria Drive/McLaughlin property, which was annexed into the city in August.
• Received the award from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for the city’s water plant. The award recognizes the high quality of Marion’s water and excellence in the city’s water plant. It marks the 19th consecutive year that Marion has received this award. In a related matter, the council adopted a resolution approving the local water supply plan.
• Heard the 2020-2021 audit reports for both the city of Marion and the city’s ABC stores. The audit reports, prepared by Gould Killian CPA Group in Asheville, showed the finances for both the city and the ABC stores are in good shape.
• Talked about a requested change to the city’s ordinance which would allow for a tattoo parlor in the C-1 Central Business District. Todd Miller, representing the Miller Complex, asked for the change so a tattoo parlor could open inside the complex, which is in the C-1 District. Currently, tattoo parlors and body piercing shops are only permitted in the C-2 General Business District as a special use, which requires approval from the Marion Board of Adjustment. Council members were concerned that such businesses could then locate on Main Street, if the requested change was adopted. Council voted 3-1 to table the matter and sent it back to the Planning Board for more study and information. Council Member Don Ramsey voted against tabling it.
• Adopted some amendments to the city code.
• Adopted a resolution to increase and certify thresholds for micropurchases by the city without the competitive bidding process pursuant to state law. The new thresholds are for purchases without a competitive bidding process are $30,000 for the purchase of apparatus, supplies, materials or equipment, $30,000 for construction or repair work, $50,000 for the purchase of services not subject to competitive bidding under North Carolina law and $50,000 for the purchase of services subject to qualifications based selection (such as engineering, architectural and surveying services). This approval will be in effect until the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year and be proposed for approval each year thereafter.
• Heard the presentation by Public Works Director Brant Sikes of the water system emergency response plan and source water resilience and response plan.