Marion City Council hears about housing projects and trail progress

• Authorized the final sale of city-owned property at North McDowell Avenue. The land, which is less than an acre, will be sold to Michael Forbes for $1,318. The sale had to first go through the negotiated offer and upset bid process before it became final.

• Heard an update about the condition of Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney, who was seriously injured in an automobile wreck while on her way to work the morning of Monday, Jan. 31. Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. where she underwent surgery to repair several lower extremity injuries. She remains in the care of JCMC where she will continue to receive treatment. She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries that may require more surgery in the future. Toney will require an extended hospital stay and possible rehabilitation, but is expected to make a full recovery. Chief Allen Lawrence said he visited with her at JCMS. Mayor Little asked Lawrence to please express to Toney and her family the City Council’s love and concern during this time. “We all are pulling for her,” said the mayor.