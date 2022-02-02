Marion City Council hears about housing projects and trail progress

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council heard reports about the progress being made in the areas of good, affordable housing and improvements to trails and greenways.
The City Council first heard a report from Neil Gurney, president of the Gateway Wellness Foundation.
Headquartered in Marion, Gateway Wellness strives to facilitate improved health and wellness for the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. With a focus on grant making, leverage funding and collaborative strategic initiatives, Gateway Wellness Foundation provides grants to organizations like the Foothills Food Hub, McDowell County Emergency Services, CareNet Counseling, McDowell Mission Ministries, Freedom Life Ministries, the Foothills Health District, the Center for Rural Innovation, Centro Unido Latino Americano and West Marion Community Forum.
Gateway Wellness and the Dogwood Health Trust have looked at the housing needs in western North Carolina. In McDowell County, there are a total of 19,191 households. Of those, 27.7% are renters while 72.3% own their homes. In addition, 31.7% are senior households. The highest household growth in McDowell from 2020 to 2025 is projected to be for the workforce population (ages 35 to 44) and seniors (ages 55 to 74).
The Gateway Wellness Foundation and the Dogwood Trust have worked with local leaders to create a home repair program. Many homes in McDowell are in urgent need of repair, and 47% of McDowell homes are more than 50 years old and 3,759 residents struggle to afford their homes. This program is a collaboration with local churches and community organizations. It started in June and 82 applications have been received to date with 23 projects completed or underway, said Gurney.
Then, there is the ongoing Marion workforce housing project, which is an effort between the Gateway Foundation, Dogwood Trust, McDowell County, the city of Marion, McDowell Technical Community College and McDowell Economic Development Association. The plan is build 168 housing units on College Drive near the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. The effort has been slowed down due to the dramatic increase in construction costs and the partners are reworking every cost option, said Gurney.
Gateway Wellness is building a new house on land in the West Marion community that was donated by the city. It is affordable for a person earning $13.50 an hour. Gurney said his foundation wants to build more of these.
The next project will be the construction of a new neighborhood with 25 houses at the former Johnny Banks trailer park site in the Clinchfield section of Marion.
The Gateway Wellness Foundation has moved to a new office at 74 N. Garden St. This building, which used to be a pharmacy, has seven office spaces and a large conference room. The foundation plans to build three duplexes behind the main building. There are two office spaces and a conference room available for use by community organizations.
Gurney said the need in McDowell is 1,200 housing units or homes, and the projects underway could result in 600 housing units or houses with a 50% economic growth impact.
After hearing from Gurney, Mayor Steve Little said “You’ve given us the best information we have received in the history of the city of Marion.”
Later in the meeting, the council heard from Planning Director Heather Cotton who talked about the progress being made with trails and greenways in Marion.
The riverbank stabilization work at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway started on Jan. 18. Erosion and sediment control measures were installed and a staging area established. Riverbank stabilization on one site of the greenway has begun.
Cotton talked about the proposed upgrading of the Peavine Trail. The McDowell Trails Association has asked for the city to resurface the Peavine Trail with fine granite shavings. The surfacing that was applied a few years ago has washed away.
McDowell has more state trails running through it than other counties. They include the Mountains to the Sea Trail, the Fonta Flora State Trail, the Overmountain Victory Trail and the Wilderness Gateway Trail. 2023 will be the Year of the Trail since it is the 50th anniversary of N.C. Trails System Act.
In her report, Cotton recommended:
• Develop a city of Marion strategic plan to guide priorities and set a course of action for moving projects forward and drive both policy and budget decisions for projects including the development and maintenance of greenway and trails.
• Stop planning and start implementing greenway and trail projects.
• Be aggressive in seeking funding for greenway and trail development and facilities that enhance trail use and spur private economic and community investment.
• Request funding from the McDowell Tourism Development Authority for the city to make surfacing and trail signage improvements to the Peavine Rail Trail.
• Consider all projects through an equitable lens and prioritize projects that support equity and inclusion and improve access especially to marginalized communities.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Received an invitation to a special business event from Director Toby Bramblett with the Corpening Memorial YMCA and Director Kim Effler with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. A Community Impact Connections event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. Participants can celebrate with food and drink the local business network and the YMCA impact in McDowell. The celebration event will be hosted by Chamber members Steve Gaito and Brian Wilson at 68 S. Main St., Marion, in the upstairs lobby.
• Approved the advertisement of the unpaid 2021 real property taxes in the Wednesday, March 16 edition of The McDowell News.
• Authorized the final sale of city-owned property at North McDowell Avenue. The land, which is less than an acre, will be sold to Michael Forbes for $1,318. The sale had to first go through the negotiated offer and upset bid process before it became final.
• Heard an update about the condition of Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney, who was seriously injured in an automobile wreck while on her way to work the morning of Monday, Jan. 31. Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. where she underwent surgery to repair several lower extremity injuries. She remains in the care of JCMC where she will continue to receive treatment. She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries that may require more surgery in the future. Toney will require an extended hospital stay and possible rehabilitation, but is expected to make a full recovery. Chief Allen Lawrence said he visited with her at JCMS. Mayor Little asked Lawrence to please express to Toney and her family the City Council’s love and concern during this time. “We all are pulling for her,” said the mayor.