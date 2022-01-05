Marion City Council approves new subdivision

During the first meeting for 2022, the Marion City Council took action about a new subdivision that will create new homes while also authorizing the demolition of rundown structures.
The City Council held its first meeting for January and the year on Tuesday at the City Hall.
During the meeting, Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton spoke to council about a new subdivision in Marion. Applicant Wayne McLaughlin submitted a request for approval of a subdivision on a .48 of an acre parent tract of land would create a total of five new lots for homes.
Cotton said the property is located on Doyle and Bostic streets in the R-2 Neighborhood Residential zoning district. She said the applicant plans to develop two townhomes (which would have four residential dwelling units) and one single-family residential dwelling, resulting in a total of five new residential homes.
As part of the request, McLaughlin would be required to pay for the extension of a new sewer line and installation of a new fire hydrant. Also, the city’s Technical Review Committee recommended approval of the proposed subdivision with two conditions: payment of $4,112 for the installation of a fire hydrant within 600 feet of the development and submitting the final plat for review and approval to the McDowell County Register of Deeds. The city’s Planning Board recommended approval of this new subdivision in December, according to Cotton.
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved this request for a major subdivision.
“We need good housing,” said Council Member Chet Effler.
In another matter, council authorized the demolition of rundown structures at 729 and 739 Virginia Ave.
Cotton said the city’s chief building official deemed the structures to be a health and safety hazard by creating dangerous conditions that constitute a threat to children, frequent use by vagrants, conducive to criminal activity and/or create a fire hazard. The structural condition of the buildings is so bad that they are in danger of collapse.
The chief building official also found part of ceilings missing, lack of properly functioning sanitary facilities, missing electrical wiring, no heating units, disconnected piping, excessive water damage, and a lack of siding or insulation allowing weather to enter. The inside contained excessive amounts of rubbish and other waste attracting rodents and pests, creating an unsanitary condition, according to Cotton.
An administrative hearing was held on Oct. 22 and an administrative order was issued on Oct. 27 giving the property owner 30 days to repair or remove the structure, and 10 days to appeal the order. The owner has not appealed the order.
Council voted Tuesday to move forward with the demolition.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Held a public hearing about minor changes to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. The changes did not affect land use requirements or significantly alter the official zoning map.
• Voted to remove a guardrail from an alley off of Snipes Street. A request was received from a resident and a neighboring property owner, concerning an alley behind their properties on West Court Street. The guardrail was installed by the city 15 years ago because neighbors were worried about traffic cutting through the alley. After a review of the guardrail and its installation, city officials found that the guardrail was installed without proper approval from council. Since the city does not maintain the alley, the installation of the guard rail was unnecessary. Even with the removal of the guardrail, neighbors wanting to block off access to the alley can do so independently.
• Approved the installation of asphalt curb and a concrete drain with rip rap on Forest Road to control stormwater issues on the road.
• Talked about speeding issues on East Glenview Street, West Glenview Street, Currier Avenue, Claremont Street and Forest Heights Drive during their upcoming planning session on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at a location yet to be determined. During that planning session, council members will also discuss installing “children at play” signs on East and West Glenview streets, possibly lowering the speed limit on Currier Avenue and Forest Heights Drive and adding a “sharp curve” sign on the downhill side of Forest Heights Drive.
• Authorized the sale of city-owned property on North McDowell Avenue. Michael Forbes wants to purchase the property, which is less than an acre, for $1,318. The sale will have to go through the negotiated offer and upset bid process before it becomes final.
• Approved the purchase of four thermo imaging cameras for the fire department. Fire Chief Ray McDaniel said these cameras were paid for with a grant.
• Talked about the plans for the Fifth-Third Bank building, which the city is in the process of purchasing. The sale is not yet final but city officials are considering now what they plan to do with the building. Council members will talk about it more during the planning session on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
• Heard a report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the new website for the city of Marion. This new site is more user friendly and has new features.