Marion City Council approves new subdivision

• Voted to remove a guardrail from an alley off of Snipes Street. A request was received from a resident and a neighboring property owner, concerning an alley behind their properties on West Court Street. The guardrail was installed by the city 15 years ago because neighbors were worried about traffic cutting through the alley. After a review of the guardrail and its installation, city officials found that the guardrail was installed without proper approval from council. Since the city does not maintain the alley, the installation of the guard rail was unnecessary. Even with the removal of the guardrail, neighbors wanting to block off access to the alley can do so independently.