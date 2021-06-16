Marion City Council adopts 2021-2022 budget

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted the recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget calls for the city’s property tax rate to stay at 51 cents per $100 valuation, where it has remained for more than 50 years.
Last month, City Manager Bob Boyette presented the City Council with the 2021-2022 budget. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Cities and towns like Marion operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
The total city budget for 2021-2022 is $12,970,678 and this represents an 8.27% increase over the original 2020-2021 budget and a decrease of 4.63% from the amended 2020-2021 budget. Boyette said last month this increase over the original 2020-2021 is mostly due to investments in equipment and capital projects, the implementation of a pay and reclassification study, the addition of one employee in the Planning and Development Department and general price increases.
The plan for 2021-2022 contains an increase of more than 6% in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges. The average inside water and sewer customer using 5,000 gallons per month will see an increase of just more than $3 per month on their water and sewer bill. It also calls for a $1 per month increase in the monthly residential garbage fee from $5 a month to $6 a month. Marion remains one of fewer than 5% of municipalities in North Carolina providing back yard residential garbage service.
Commercial garbage fees will increase by 10%, effective July 1. Customers will see the increases in the bills they receive on or around Aug. 1, said city officials.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council held a public hearing about the 2021-2022 budget, as required by state law. After hearing no comments from the public, council voted unanimously to approve the budget.
Council likewise adopted a new city fee and rate schedule. Along with the higher water, sewer and garbage rates, the new schedule includes:
• An increase in Community Building main level and Depot rental rates from $250 to $300 and deposits from $200 to $300.
• An increase in Community Building basement rental rates from $150 to $175 and deposits from $200 to $300.
• An increase in the cost for new Oak Grove Cemetery mausoleum vaults from $3,000 to $3,500.
• Various increases in fees for opening and closing of Oak Grove Cemetery mausoleum vaults and columbarium niches and for after-hours callouts to Oak Grove Cemetery.
In other business, the City Council held a public hearing about the annexation of 7.32 acres on Innovation Drive in the county’s industrial park off of U.S. 221 South. The property is owned by the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA). After hearing no comments from the public, council voted unanimously to approve the annexation.
A third public hearing was held by Marion officials about the Unified Development Ordinance. Planning Director Heather Cotton said during the public hearing this ordinance or UDO is mandated by statutory changes adopted by the N.C. General Assembly. The statewide changes affect land development in cities and counties and sets authorization for specific boards to carry out the duties and responsibilities for administering and enforcing the rules about land development. It updates and consolidates the rules and procedures for developing land.
After hearing no comments from the public, council voted unanimously to approve the UDO.
In a related matter, council approved changes to the city of Marion’s code to reflect the changes from the UDO.
In another related matter, the council appointed the regular members of the Planning Board and the Board of Adjustment. The members of the Planning Board are Bob Elledge, John Morrow, Jane Brown, Dawna Goode-Ledbetter and Matt Suttles. The regular members of the Board of Adjustment are Gary Walker, Mark Cook, Walt Bagwell, Kitty Wilson and Paula Swepson Avery. Council also approved alternate members for both boards.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Heard a request from Kitty Geouge Wilson, Ginger Webb, Amy Stevens and Dawna Goode-Ledbetter with the Community Engagement Project. The request was for the councilmembers to support racial equity efforts across McDowell County. City officials were asked to convene a racial equity taskforce, declare racism a public health crisis and commit to attending racial equity training. The Community Engagement Project is making the same requests to the McDowell County Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen and the McDowell Board of Education.
• Approved a joint cooperation agreement with Foothills Regional Commission’s HOME Consortium program. Foothills Regional Commission is the new name for the Isothermal Planning and Development Commission. The HOME Consortium is a federal grant program through Housing and Urban Development (HUD) providing grant money “on a reimbursable basis to provide decent affordable housing to low-income households, expand the capacity of nonprofit housing providers, strengthen the ability of state and local governments to provide housing, and leverage private-sector participation.”
• Heard a presentation from Katherine Ladnier about affordable housing.
• Approved having meetings again with the community forums. The council will meet with the West Marion Community Forum on Aug. 17 and with the Marion East Community Forum on Sept. 21.
• Adopted an ordinance approving the closing of streets for 2021 events. The approved closings will be for events like the Fourth of July celebration, the National Night Out, the WNC Bigfoot Festival, Mountain Glory and the Christmas parade.
• Talked about a street request for the city to fill in a sidewalk gap on the Logan Street side of the Wells Fargo Bank property. There is a 200-foot gap without a sidewalk. Council agreed to have city crews fill in that sidewalk gap.