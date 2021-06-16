Marion City Council adopts 2021-2022 budget

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted the recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget calls for the city’s property tax rate to stay at 51 cents per $100 valuation, where it has remained for more than 50 years.

Last month, City Manager Bob Boyette presented the City Council with the 2021-2022 budget. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Cities and towns like Marion operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.

The total city budget for 2021-2022 is $12,970,678 and this represents an 8.27% increase over the original 2020-2021 budget and a decrease of 4.63% from the amended 2020-2021 budget. Boyette said last month this increase over the original 2020-2021 is mostly due to investments in equipment and capital projects, the implementation of a pay and reclassification study, the addition of one employee in the Planning and Development Department and general price increases.