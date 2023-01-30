Marion artist Emily Roberts makes a difference with her work

A Marion graphic designer and illustrator is among the western North Carolina artists whose work is adding some color to seed packets.

Emily Roberts is a graphic designer, illustrator and “strategic storyteller” based in Marion. She considers herself a creative entrepreneur with a background in art, design and community engagement. She is passionate about exploring the ways in which art and design can be used to tell stories, influence decisions as well as including or excluding the voices others, according to her website.

Roberts’ passion to create art started when she was young.

“I have been an aspiring artist since the time I could first hold a crayon,” she told The McDowell News. “It is a passion and creative outlet that my parents and friends have always encouraged, and for that I am thankful.”

She became serious about exploring the opportunities to channel her creative hobbies into a business in 2016, when she enrolled in the Certificate in Advertising and Graphic Design program at McDowell Technical Community College.

“This is an incredible program through which I learned a lot and gained experience that I was able to apply almost immediately as I launched my own design and illustration business when I completed the program in 2018,” she added.

Her business is called BeSpeak Designs. Some of the services she offers are book designs, custom illustrations and infographics, logo designs and brand packaging, copy editing and proofreading and strategic storytelling. Through her work, she also seeks to work alongside others to champion their voices. She also specializes in “amplifying messages of communities & individuals working to advance social justice and positive change.”

For more information, you can visit her website at www.bespeakdesigns.com.

A few years ago, at the height of the COVID pandemic, Roberts made a new friend, Sarah A. Hada, who is also a fellow illustrator and lover of art who is based in western North Carolina.

They were among the regional artists recently selected to design seed packets for Sow True Seed this year. Based in Asheville, Sow True Seed is an employee-owned cooperative “committed to making gardening approachable for everyone.” The cooperative offers more than 500 types of vegetable, herb and flower seeds that are free of genetically modified organisms (GMO). Sow True Seed carries heirloom, organic and small farmer-grown varieties.

Each year, Sow True Seed puts out a call for artists to illustrate their seed packets. Artists are asked to send a bit of information about themselves, as well as several works of art.

“It is a competitive application process — there is so much great talent out there, and only 30 new packs are added each year,” said Roberts. “Once artists are selected, a staff person at Sow True Seed assigns artists to their designated seed pack. I felt like I had won the ‘seed pack lottery’ when I learned I was selected to illustrate the Monarch Mix packet. I love planting flowers each spring and summer to put on my kitchen table, give to friends, and of course, attract monarchs, hummingbirds, and other pollinators to my garden.”

Roberts created artwork for the Monarch Mix seed packs while Hada contributed art for the Mary Washington Asparagus seed packs. Both will be available to purchase this spring.

In addition, Roberts and Hada were pleasantly surprised and excited to learn that they were the two artists selected for interviews in the latest edition of The Laurel of Asheville magazine.

Roberts said she has found the perfect place to develop her artistic talents and used them for her business.

“McDowell County has been an incredible place to grow as an artist and creative entrepreneur,” she told The McDowell News. “I feel very proud that the back of the seed packet gives a shout out to Marion, N.C. I am forever grateful to two of McDowell’s powerhouse nonprofit organizations and the people who make them the wonderful resources they are: West Marion Community Forum Inc. and McDowell Arts Council Association.”

Roberts said that working with Paula Swepson and her staff at West Marion Community Forum or West Marion Inc. has opened up creative and artistic opportunities that she never could have dreamed of happening. Her work with West Marion has included, among other things, designing and illustrating a book and a billboard.

That billboard she designed is the one on U.S. 221 North near Woodlawn. It seeks to draw attention to the issue of food insecurity in McDowell County. The billboard depicts five children of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, with the statistic “1 in 5 children is food insecure in McDowell County” in both English and Spanish.

“MACA supports 99 artists in McDowell County, and I’m proud to be one of them. Susan Pyatt-Baker and Anna Branam have created a space that welcomes, supports, and provides countless resources for creatives in McDowell.”

Roberts added that the West Marion forum and MACA have been so instrumental to her artistic development and work opportunities.

To learn more and to donate to the work of these organizations, you can visit their websites at www.westmarion.org and www.mcdowellarts.org.

Roberts also is working with a nonprofit in Brooklyn, N.Y., to help it develop its outreach materials. She also has a couple of book design projects in the pipeline.

Throughout all this, she feels inspired to create works of art that inspire joy, empathy, bravery and positive change. “I’m grateful for the beautiful and supportive community around me providing me with endless inspiration,” she said to The McDowell News.