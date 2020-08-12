MACA ‘s Micropolitan Film Festival going virtual

Micropolitan Film Festival is going virtual in 2020 and you are invited.
This Saturday at 7 p.m. you can tune in (at mcdowellarts.org/mff) and click the stream button to join the online audience for McDowell Arts Council's third annual independent short film festival, produced in the beautiful Micropolis of Marion.
This year's selection includes 10 short films and one guest film of various genres, all of which were filmed and produced in North and South Carolina.
The event will include live question-and-answer video chats with the filmmakers, film award presentations, and text-to-vote selection for audience favorite film.
The event will be hosted by Elizabeth Holloway (and a few guest appearances) and produced by MACA. The age suggestion for the content of this event is 13 and olde. Admission to Micropolitan Virtual Film Festival is donation based ($10 suggested donation to McDowell Arts Council) and all details can be found at mcdowellarts.org/mff
The staff at MACA spoke to several of the filmmakers about their films, upcoming projects and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their creative work.
Filmmaker Corey Wall, Hidden Walls Productions, of Morganton, shared this, “Hidden Walls Productions wanted to show what thousands of families with PTSD deal with on a daily basis through our film, 'Invader.'”
Bobby Pimentel, of Hickory, who was cinematographer on the film "Invader" said, "Creating during a pandemic (for me) has looked like filming Zoom footage as part of a webseries, taking weekly virtual acting classes, filming monologues to submit to casting directors, while writing scenes and short scenes for films. We don't wait to make the perfect film, just keep making films ... perfection takes practice!"
Kristen Cubbage, INNC Films, of Hickory, director on the film "Spilt Second" said, "Creating films that make people think about something on a deeper level is important to me. So when Julie Whitis asked me to help direct 'Split Second' and after reading the script, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of this impactful film. This film is a prime example of how life can change in a Split Second. I am thankful to once again be a part of the Micropolitan Film Festival. I love how warm and inviting it feels. I hope to continue to be a part of films that make a difference and continue to have those films included in wonderful festivals such as these."
Julie Whitis Church, Artivational Productions, of Hickory, has been involved in film for over eight years. Church talked about her upcoming project.
"I am thrilled to be invited back to the Micropolitan Film Festival for my short film 'Split Second.' I have been involved in various projects, from short films to features. We just opened submissions for The Golden Hour Film Festival in hopes of bringing more celebrations for independent filmmakers to showcase their talents much like the Micropolitan Film Festival has been doing."
Asheville-based filmmaker Katie Damien shared that her film "Saving Jake" is inspired by the true events in the life of a man struggling with homelessness.
"I hope that this short film will help change some of the negative perceptions around homelessness. As the fallout from Covid-19 continues to impact our community, I hope that we will all find ways to empathize with each other and help when we can. We can’t always save ourselves, but together we can save each other."
Join the filmmakers and other indie film enthusiasts for Micropolitan Film Festival on Saturday at 7 p.m. at mcdowellarts.org/mff.
There will be a guest screening of "A Stitch In Time" by Outlandish Productions of Durham.
MACA’s Micropolitan Film Festival Finalists are:
• "Angela Isn’t Changed" by Samantha Hawkins of Greensboro.
• "Invader" by Corey Wall and Lauryn Green of Morganton.
• "Department 666" by Adam York of Charlotte.
• "Dreams & Nightmare"s by John Alston of Kernersville.
•" Dry Rot" by Samuel Farance of Rutherfordton.
• "Saving Jake" by Katie Damien of Asheville.
• "Split Second" by Kristen Cubbage and Phillip Lehn of Hickory.
• "The Sound of Silence" by Donald Wilson of Charlotte.
• "The White Paper" by Michael Helms of Lincolnton.
• "Those Lonely Minutes" by Chis O’Neill of Rock Hill, S.C.
