MACA hosting annual quilt show, sale of Comfort Quilts

This month, you can enjoy seeing all kinds of colorful quilts at MACA even with the building’s façade renovation.

The annual Mountain Glory Quilters Guild quilt show is on display now at the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) center at 50 S. Main St. in Marion. MACA is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to come in and vote for your favorite quilt, one vote per person. The quilt show is on display now through Friday, Nov. 5. However, the length of the show may be extended due to the renovation work taking place on the building’s façade, according to a post on Facebook.

In addition, there are Comfort Quilts for sale at MACA.

Comfort Quilts is focused on helping emotionally and/or physically traumatized children (from infants to age 17) within McDowell County. The mission of Comfort Quilts is to provide children in need of loving support with the gift of a new handmade quilt, according to a news release.

“Our quilts become ‘security blankets’ for these children and accompany them to counseling sessions, court hearings, and if necessary, foster care,” reads the news release. “The quilts we make are distributed through the McDowell Department of Social Services and the child advocacy center, known as Lily's Place.”