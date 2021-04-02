Lowe's helps Appalachian Mural Trail expand

Bringing new energy into small rural towns, the Appalachian Mural Trail, which includes stops in McDowell, has recently received a grant, funded by Lowe's, to spread even more inclusive outdoor Postage Stamp Murals throughout the Appalachian area.
These smaller, portable murals are designated Postage Stamp Murals. Haywood County currently has three, including the Canton Museum, The Shelton Handicraft Museum in Waynesville and the Pancake House in Maggie Valley.
Recently installed at the Canton Area Historical Museum is a scenic Postage Stamp Mural that shows Champion Paper & Fibre Company’s woodyard when trains delivered logs rather than chips to be processed into paper. Stacks of hewn trees were a familiar sight as were train cars laden with cut trees.
The engine in the center was inspired by a photo of a brand-new Champion diesel-electric switch engine on its first day on the job in 1947. A second engine delivers cars filled with cut logs. Surrounding mountains and a rural landscape are depicted in the background. Flowing shades of blue and green suggest the Pigeon River. Doreyl Ammons Cain designed and painted the Museum mural with input from Caroline Ponton, Museum Curator, and others.
Visible from Business US 64 as you drive into or out of Hayesville, another Postage Stamp Mural has been installed on the side of the Clay County Historical Arts Council Old Jail Museum. Featuring a Cherokee chief from the neighboring Eastern Band of Cherokee reservation, 3rd Principle Chief Nimrod Jarrett Smith (Tsaladihi.), this mural adds color and life to a piece of history.
“Chief Nimrod was well-educated and well-spoken man, he was fluent in both Cherokee and English," Cain said. "He was elected principal chief in 1880 upon the death of his immediate predecessor, Lloyd Welch. He exercised unprecedented power over and influence among the Eastern Cherokee working actively for official US.. Government recognition for the band as a tribe under federal law and was successful. He was also chiefly responsible for the incorporation of the Eastern Band as a legal entity by the North Carolina legislature.”
Rob Tiger of the Clay County Revitalization Association was successful in securing and installing the mural.
Cain says, “Currently we are working with three Appalachian communities to create public murals that honor Native American women, African American farmers and agricultural communities. To uplift people during the pandemic and during recovery is our main goal. The mural trail offers a safe, free, inspiring outside journey to those who have little.”
To check out the Appalachian Mural Trail go to muraltrail.com where you’ll find over 120 magnificent murals with maps and directions to find the murals in the mountains and piedmonts of North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.