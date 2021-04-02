Lowe's helps Appalachian Mural Trail expand

Bringing new energy into small rural towns, the Appalachian Mural Trail, which includes stops in McDowell, has recently received a grant, funded by Lowe's, to spread even more inclusive outdoor Postage Stamp Murals throughout the Appalachian area.

These smaller, portable murals are designated Postage Stamp Murals. Haywood County currently has three, including the Canton Museum, The Shelton Handicraft Museum in Waynesville and the Pancake House in Maggie Valley.

Recently installed at the Canton Area Historical Museum is a scenic Postage Stamp Mural that shows Champion Paper & Fibre Company’s woodyard when trains delivered logs rather than chips to be processed into paper. Stacks of hewn trees were a familiar sight as were train cars laden with cut trees.

The engine in the center was inspired by a photo of a brand-new Champion diesel-electric switch engine on its first day on the job in 1947. A second engine delivers cars filled with cut logs. Surrounding mountains and a rural landscape are depicted in the background. Flowing shades of blue and green suggest the Pigeon River. Doreyl Ammons Cain designed and painted the Museum mural with input from Caroline Ponton, Museum Curator, and others.