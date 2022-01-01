Local veteran gets new ramp with lumber donated by Lowe’s

A local Korean War veteran welcomed 2022 with a new ramp thanks to a donation from Marion's Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the dedicated volunteers from Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church’s Fishers of Men group.

Lowe’s established a companywide volunteer program called “Lowe’s Heroes” in the 1990s. Through this program, Lowe’s employees strive to make a difference in their communities where they live and work, while connecting with their customers in and outside of stores, according to Lowe’s corporate website.

Employees across the company – from stores to supply chain locations to customer support centers – are invited to participate in the program. “They adopt a project of their choice that meets critical needs of associates, communities and industry by supporting safe, affordable housing initiatives as well as skilled trade education,” reads the website.

Forest Loftis supervises the inside and outside lawn and garden departments at the Lowe’s No. 1922 in Marion. He told The McDowell News that the local store wanted to participate in this program and contribute something back to the community.