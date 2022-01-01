Local veteran gets new ramp with lumber donated by Lowe’s

A local Korean War veteran welcomed 2022 with a new ramp thanks to a donation from Marion's Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the dedicated volunteers from Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church’s Fishers of Men group.
Lowe’s established a companywide volunteer program called “Lowe’s Heroes” in the 1990s. Through this program, Lowe’s employees strive to make a difference in their communities where they live and work, while connecting with their customers in and outside of stores, according to Lowe’s corporate website.
Employees across the company – from stores to supply chain locations to customer support centers – are invited to participate in the program. “They adopt a project of their choice that meets critical needs of associates, communities and industry by supporting safe, affordable housing initiatives as well as skilled trade education,” reads the website.
Forest Loftis supervises the inside and outside lawn and garden departments at the Lowe’s No. 1922 in Marion. He told The McDowell News that the local store wanted to participate in this program and contribute something back to the community.
“In this particular instance, we were given a budget to work with and store management asked if I would help figure out an effective way to support as many local veterans as possible and make as much positive impact as we could,” said Loftis. “We beat the streets and did our homework.”
Loftis reached out to Alan Mainer, commander of American Legion Post 56, and soon discovered that with their handicap ramp projects numbering as many as one per week in the local area, Post 56 was the best immediate option.
“We felt good knowing that we could provide something that would truly be of benefit to veterans in need in our community,” Loftis added.
So, the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Marion recently donated enough lumber to build several ramps for veterans in McDowell.
“We look forward to working with Post 56 more in the future and we sincerely hope this helps bring awareness to programs here at home that offer well-deserved assistance and support for local veterans in need,” said Loftis.
In turn, Post 56 donated that lumber to the Fishers of Men group at P.G. Baptist who build ramps for the elderly and disabled in McDowell.
“Many, many thanks go to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Marion for their wonderful donation of lumber to American Legion Post 56 in Marion,” said Mainer recently. “American Legion Post 56 donated the lumber to the Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Fishers of Men to be used to build much-needed handicap ramps for disabled or handicapped veterans in McDowell County.”
Mainer added he wanted to say thank you to the management of the Lowe’s store in Marion, especially to Forest Loftis for his dedication to see this to completion and to Randy Hollifield with the Fishers of Men group for being there at the delivery location.
On Tuesday morning, the group was hard at work building a ramp for Raymond Alexander, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran who lives near McDowell Memorial Park.
“I can hardly believe it,” said Alexander of the group. “They have really been working.”
Hollifield accepted the donation of the lumber on behalf of the Fishers of Men group. “We have built 35 so far this year,” Hollifield said last week. “We have built more than 400 total in the county. We attempt to build one ramp a week.”
In addition to Hollifield and Mainer, the group on Tuesday consisted of Cliff Blood, Ron Clark, Mike Brown, Frank McGee, Tommy Hendley and Scott Maxwell. Almost all of them are veterans themselves. They also build ramps for the Gateway Wellness Foundation and the American Legion.
“This is part of the lumber that was donated by Lowe’s,” said Hollifield. “There’s enough lumber from Lowe’s to build several ramps.”