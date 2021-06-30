Local officials asked to address problem of racism in McDowell

Likewise, CEP Program Director Ginger Webb and Debora Workman with the CEP made the same presentation to the Board of Education. No action was taken by the School Board.

At a regular Tuesday meeting, the Marion City Council heard this same presentation by Kitty Wilson. Webb, Stevens and Dawna Goode-Ledbetter with the West Marion Community Forum were there as well. At this meeting, city of Marion leaders responded to the presentation by voicing their support but didn’t take any formal action.

Mayor Steve Little said the need to address racism in McDowell was “very eloquently stated” by the Community Engagement Project.

“What you have said this evening resonates strongly with all of us,” said Little to the CEP leaders. “It’s a goal we have to keep working on. We can’t ever stop working to identify and eliminate racism.”

CEP representatives thanked the city of Marion officials for voicing their support of this effort.

Later, Webb submitted some additional comments to The McDowell News for context.