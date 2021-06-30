Local officials asked to address problem of racism in McDowell

McDowell County’s leaders are being asked to address the problem of institutional racism and help advance racial equity in this community.
In June, representatives from the Community Engagement Project (CEP) appeared before the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Education. At each meeting, CEP representatives spoke to local officials about the problem of racism in McDowell and asked for their help and leadership in working towards racial equity.
The Community Engagement Project supports community driven changes in rural communities in McDowell County. CEP models the success of the West Marion Community Forum, where leaders work together to strategize, share information, and foster positive changes in their community, according to an online statement.
“Our work is all about shining a light on these issues and today we are here to do that,” reads a portion of the statement to local officials. “Today we are asking you to step up as formal leaders of our county, as we continue to see institutional racism show up in our policies and systems – including our school system, health care system, non-profit system, and local government.”
In their statement, CEP representatives gave examples of racist attitudes in McDowell and how local people of color feel marginalized here.
To read the complete statement, see the accompanying story.
The CEP representatives also asked local officials to do three things:
1. Immediately convene a racial equity taskforce made up of leaders from across their boards to educate themselves on these issues and identify achievable actions and policy changes local officials can take to advance racial equity in our community. The CEP’s Steering Committee said they are ready to help local officials form this taskforce.
2. Declare that racism is a public health crisis and publicize a racial equity statement by the end of 2021 outlining the actions each board would take to address this issue in our community. The CEP’s Steering Committee offered to help them write this statement.
3. Commit each of the board members (including the county manager, city manager, mayor and school superintendent) to attend a racial equity training hosted by the Racial Equity Institute by the end of 2021. The CEP’s Steering Committee said they are ready to sponsor local officials to attend this training at no cost to them.
At a meeting in June, Emily Roberts and Kitty Geouge Wilson with the CEP appeared before the McDowell County Commissioners and gave them this presentation. Nothing was said by county officials after they heard it.
At the same time, Heather Edwards and Amy Stevens gave the same presentation to the Old Fort Aldermen. No action was taken by the aldermen after the presentation, according to town officials.
Likewise, CEP Program Director Ginger Webb and Debora Workman with the CEP made the same presentation to the Board of Education. No action was taken by the School Board.
At a regular Tuesday meeting, the Marion City Council heard this same presentation by Kitty Wilson. Webb, Stevens and Dawna Goode-Ledbetter with the West Marion Community Forum were there as well. At this meeting, city of Marion leaders responded to the presentation by voicing their support but didn’t take any formal action.
Mayor Steve Little said the need to address racism in McDowell was “very eloquently stated” by the Community Engagement Project.
“What you have said this evening resonates strongly with all of us,” said Little to the CEP leaders. “It’s a goal we have to keep working on. We can’t ever stop working to identify and eliminate racism.”
CEP representatives thanked the city of Marion officials for voicing their support of this effort.
Later, Webb submitted some additional comments to The McDowell News for context.
“We know our entire county experiences high rates of poverty,” said Webb to The McDowell News. “We also know that poverty is exasperated for communities of color, where the median household income for African-Americans is $31,081, 24% less than the overall median income. It is $39,022 for Hispanics, 5% less than the overall median income. For two or more races it is $22,367, 45% less than the overall median income. For Whites it is $41,875, 2% more than the median income. This data was sourced from the N.C. Center for Health and Wellness, a technical assistance provider for our community centered health grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation of N.C.”
Webb added both the Community Engagement Project and West Marion Community Forum Inc. are committed to addressing racial disparities that result in poorer health, education, and economic outcomes for communities of color. Their work is deeply rooted in these values and guided by their equity statement.
“The communities of West Marion, Marion East, and Old Fort are committed to equity, diversity, inclusivity, and respect for the integrity of all community members,” reads the statement from CEP. “We honor this commitment regardless of age, race, ethnicity, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, culture, or language. These principles of inclusion are fundamental to our forums, as we build a stronger and more unified McDowell County.”