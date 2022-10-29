Library Corner: Here’s what's happening in November at the McDowell County Public Library

Note: The McDowell County Public Library System will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day and closed Thursday, Nov. 24; Friday, Nov. 25; and Saturday, Nov. 26 to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. No fines will accrue on these dates.

Recurring children’s programs

Preschool Story Time

Ages 1-5

Mondays at 10:30 a.m. – Marion Branch Library

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Old Fort Branch Library

Books, songs, felt board stories, action rhymes and fun for preschool aged children.

Crafts for Little Hands

Ages 1-5

Second Monday at 11 a.m. – Marion Branch Library

Second Tuesday at 11 a.m. – Old Fort Branch Library

Once a month after Story Time, preschool-aged children are invited to craft at the library. Dress for a mess because we will be using glue, scissors, paints, paper, markers, crayons and much more. Targeted age group is 3- to 5-year olds, but all are welcome.

Craft Take-and-Make Kit Pick-up (While supplies last)

Ages pre-school to 5, kindergarten through fifth grade

Every third Friday of the month at 10 a.m.

Stop by your local branch to pick up a fun craft kit.

Craft kit for little hands: Turkey paper hats

Elementary craft kit: Fox leaf cards

Virtual Programs

Closed Facebook page: McDowell Library Children Services

(This closed Children’s page is for children in fifth grade and younger)

Juvenile Storytime

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a chapter book for children in grades two through five. This month, we are reading “The Library of Ever” by Zeno Alexander.

Bedtime Stories

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a bedtime story.

Special programs

– Tuesday, Nov. 1

Adults - Holiday recipe swap at the Old Fort library, Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Tuesday, Nov. 22

We want your holiday recipes and your community does, too. The Old Fort library is hosting a recipe swap passive program. Come in to share your favorite recipe and grab a new one to try out this holiday season. Starts on Tuesday, Nov. 1st and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

–Wednesday, Nov. 2

Adults - Library card sign-up en Espanol at the Marion library, noon.

Any Spanish speaking person who would like assistance signing up for a library card can stop by the Marion library from noon to 1 p.m.. Assistance with translations will be provided by Kathy Arriola and Rubi Mar.

–Saturday, Nov. 5

Kids - Super Saturday: Family Board Game Day at the Old Fort library, noon.

The Old Fort branch will be having a Family Board Game Day from noon to 2 p.m.

A variety of tabletop games will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Fun for the whole family.

–Tuesday, Nov. 8

Adults - Health Equity Collages at the Marion library, 4 p.m.

Join us at the Marion library with guests Kathy Arriola and Rubi Mar as they teach us how to express and learn about health equity using art.

–Thursday, Nov. 10

Adults - DIY Thursday: Holiday wreaths at the Marion library, 3:30 p.m.

Get a head start on the holidays and make a holiday wreath from recycled books.

–Tuesday, Nov. 15

Adults - Seed library meeting at the Marion library, 4 p.m.

Join us along with the Master Gardeners as we discuss the committee roles and the next steps in creating a seed library.

–Thursday, Nov. 17

Kids - Mammals of WNC at the Marion library, 4 p.m.

Join us for an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum to learn all about the mammals that call Western North Carolina their home. Come ready to hear about the ecoEXPLORE program, discover some new mammal facts, and get an up-close encounter with animal artifacts.

Adults- Thursday Crafternoons at the Old Fort library, 4 p.m.

The Old Fort branch will be hosting our first monthly “Crafternoons” for adults from 4 to 5 p.m. This month, you can choose between making autumn leaf candle holders or a book page fall leaf wall hang.

–Friday, Nov. 18

Adults - Book Club meeting at Ingenious Coffee Shop, 2 p.m.

Meeting to discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune

–Saturday, Nov. 19

Super Saturday: Holiday photo shoot at the Marion library, noon.

The Marion branch will be taking free holiday photos from noon until 2 p.m., registration required. We will email you the copy so you can make your own prints or holiday cards. Families, friends, and work buddies are welcome.