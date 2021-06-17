Learn more about Juneteenth at the McDowell County Public Library

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19 each year, is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The library is remembering this day with a display of facts, books, pictures and materials for the public to come in and learn more about why this day is remembered.

Three displays at the Marion Public Library feature the Juneteenth flag, the African flag, and many pieces of literature from children’s books to adults about different moments in history.

Ten Facts about Juneteenth:

Fact #1: Following the issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, not all enslaved people immediately found freedom. The Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in states then in rebellion against the United States. Union troops operating in said states gave teeth to the Proclamation. This, however, did not apply to the border states.