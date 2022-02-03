Lake James State Park reports 35% increase in visitation from 2020 to 2021

Lake James State Park saw a 35% increase in visitors from 2020 to 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the opening of a new visitor center and bridge this spring, the number of visitors at the park should be even greater.
North Carolina’s state parks and recreation areas experienced a record number of visitors in 2021. The 41 sites in the North Carolina state parks system welcomed 22.8 million visitors last year — 3 million more than any other year on record.
The previous record for statewide visitation was set in 2020 when, despite the early pandemic and several weeks of closures at many parks, the state parks welcomed 19.8 million visitors. Ten parks reached 1 million visitors in 2021, up from seven parks in 2020, according to a news release.
“We’re fortunate to live in a state with beautiful natural resources and our 41 state parks saw more visits than ever last year,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “We must maintain and improve these amazing parks so millions more people can enjoy all North Carolina has to offer.”
“North Carolinians in 2021 showed us how much they value state parks and trails to enhance their physical and mental health,” said Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson. “Fortunately, the new state budget invests heavily in new state and local parks, trails, and greenways to meet growing public demand.”
Located in both McDowell and Burke counties, Lake James State Park (LJSP) offers opportunities for boating, swimming and fishing in the 6,812-acre lake. The park has 25 miles of trails, 15 of which are open to mountain biking. The trails vary from the short, educational Holly Discovery Trail with child-friendly activities, to the more adventurous, historic section of the Overmountain Victory Trail. The park has three campgrounds, according to online resources.
LJSP has been one of the most popular ones in the state park system and this remained so during the COVID pandemic, according to Park Superintendent Nora Coffey.
“Lake James State Park reported 648,086 visitors in 2019,” Coffey told The McDowell News. “In 2020, when COVID hit, we closed for two months, our swim beach never opened, and we still reported 468,589 visitors. In 2021, we updated our traffic counters and how we collect the data. Although we seemed busier, our number was a bit less than 2019. We feel confident that the numbers we are now collecting are more accurate than ever.”
These numbers should increase even more this year as LJSP gets ready to open its new visitor center and Cove Bridge.
“We saw a bigger increase to our weekday visitation in both the campgrounds and day use areas, to include the swim beach and boat ramps,” said Coffey. “With the new facilities opening up this year and the new additions to our staff, we look forward to welcoming folks out to the park this coming season. We hope to be opening the visitor center and Cove Bridge this spring with the exact date to be determined.”
The 2021-22 state budget allocated an additional $91 million for state and local parks and trails and beach access, plus $29 million for state trails projects. The Division of Parks and Recreation will also receive 30 new permanent field positions, $10 million to create park facilities for veterans and those with disabilities, and $40 million in water and sewer upgrades, according to the news release.
“This record visitation year shows us that people need new space to recreate and learn outdoors,” said State Parks Director Dwayne Patterson. “People clearly value not only having more space to roam and explore, but revitalizing and caring for them.”
Among 41 state parks and recreation areas, 28 reported increases in visitation from last year. Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Dare County reported the highest visitation with 1.8 million visitors last year, and was among 10 state park units that welcomed more than a million visitors. The others were Carolina Beach, Eno River, Fort Macon, Pilot Mountain and William B. Umstead state parks, and Falls Lake, Fort Fisher, Jordan Lake and Kerr Lake state recreation areas.
Several parks experienced visitation increases in excess of 30% compared to 2020, including Carvers Creek (46%), Chimney Rock (34%), Fort Fisher (46%), Jones Lake (48%), Lake James (35%), and Singletary Lake (50%), according to the news release.
North Carolina State Parks manages more than 250,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 19.8 million visitors annually.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, three science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 41 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C. Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, and the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, visit www.ncdcr.gov.