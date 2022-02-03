Lake James State Park reports 35% increase in visitation from 2020 to 2021

Located in both McDowell and Burke counties, Lake James State Park (LJSP) offers opportunities for boating, swimming and fishing in the 6,812-acre lake. The park has 25 miles of trails, 15 of which are open to mountain biking. The trails vary from the short, educational Holly Discovery Trail with child-friendly activities, to the more adventurous, historic section of the Overmountain Victory Trail. The park has three campgrounds, according to online resources.

LJSP has been one of the most popular ones in the state park system and this remained so during the COVID pandemic, according to Park Superintendent Nora Coffey.

“Lake James State Park reported 648,086 visitors in 2019,” Coffey told The McDowell News. “In 2020, when COVID hit, we closed for two months, our swim beach never opened, and we still reported 468,589 visitors. In 2021, we updated our traffic counters and how we collect the data. Although we seemed busier, our number was a bit less than 2019. We feel confident that the numbers we are now collecting are more accurate than ever.”

These numbers should increase even more this year as LJSP gets ready to open its new visitor center and Cove Bridge.