For more than two decades, Lake James has been home to five documented bald eagle nests and volunteer observers are needed to help make sure these birds of prey remain safe and healthy.

That was one of the conclusions from a presentation given during the annual membership meeting of the Lake James Environmental Association (LJEA). The meeting was held Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Marion Lake Club.

Founded 50 years ago in 1973, the mission of the LJEA is “to protect and enhance the long-term environmental health and natural beauty of Lake James and its watershed.” The LJEA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and has a long history of protecting the lakes, rivers, and streams flowing through Avery, Burke, and McDowell counties into Lake James. The watershed encompasses 247,000 acres, many of them forested, and is threatened by increased development, trash, erosion, and sedimentation, among other issues. “Through advocacy, data collection and analysis, education, and community engagement, we are working to preserve the natural beauty and clean water of our watershed for future generations,” reads the Website for the LJEA.

During the Wednesday, Feb. 1 meeting, members of the LJEA and guests heard a presentation from featured speaker Olya Milenkaya. She spoked to the gathering about the bald eagle monitoring program that LJEA is running in partnership with Warren Wilson College and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The program seeks to study bald eagle nesting activity on Lake James.

Milenkaya is an assistant professor of conservation biology at Warren Wilson College and her presentation touched on the observations that were made in the 2021-2022 breeding season and the conclusions that she and her student, Daniel Baron, drew from those observations, according to a news release.

For more than 20 years, five bald eagle nests have been documented at Lake James located in Burke and McDowell counties. The first nest was found in February 1999. At the time, the area around this nest was undeveloped, but it has since been developed with residential housing. In 2002, this nest was blown out of its tree.

There have been other nests documented at the lake. The report by Milenkaya states that the owners of the land where these nests exist “should be encouraged and supported in using best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of nesting eagles during the upcoming breeding season.”

“The abandonment of earlier nests coincided with increased housing development near the nest sites,” reads the report. “We do not know the precise reason for those nests being abandoned, but anthropogenic disturbance may have contributed. This possibility should serve as a cautionary tale for the two currently active nests which are both located on private property. Their landowners should be encouraged and supported to protect those nests from anthropogenic disturbances.”

“Anthropogenic” means environmental changes caused or influenced by people.

Milenkaya said to The McDowell News that she and Baron have documented five different physical bald eagle nests at the lake since eagles started nesting there in 1999.

"But those five different nests are not necessarily five different bald eagle couples, because those nests were not all built at the same time," she added. "So, it's likely that some of those nests were different nests used by potentially just a single pair of bald eagles.

"Currently, of those five nests, there are two that we know are being actively used - this includes last year (2021-2022 breeding season), and this year (2022-2023 breeding season). Thus, we know that there are two separate bald eagle couples at the lake. Of course there may be others, but that's all we know of so far."

Volunteer observers are needed to keep the program going past this 2022-2023 breeding season, so anyone interested in training to be a volunteer should contact LJEA Executive Director Sophie McCarthy. She can be reached by emailing: sophiemccarthy@ljea.org. You can also visit www.ljea.org for more information on the program and to report bald eagle sightings on Lake James.

In addition at the meeting, the LJEA recognized Todd Bell for his service as president for the past five years. After a banner year in 2022, LJEA is entering its 50th year as a nonprofit in a great position thanks to his leadership, according to McCarthy.