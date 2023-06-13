The Juneteenth festival in McDowell County will again be held with a four-day schedule of special events celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion.

West Marion Inc. will host McDowell County’s second annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival celebration that will take place Thursday through Sunday. This is the first year that Juneteenth is observed as a holiday in the city of Marion, but it has been a federal holiday since 2021 that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, according to a news release.

Juneteenth is on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state with institutional slavery.

“This four-day event will continue to honor our ancestors, our culture and make the community aware of the history of Juneteenth,” says Paula Swepson, executive director of West Marion Inc.

“I have a passion for uplifting the history of my ancestors and hosting an event to celebrate this history has been on my wish list long before it became a federal holiday,” says Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, director of equity of West Marion Inc.

The event organizers are excited to share “Black Love” in the form of culture, food, music, dance and fashion, according to the news release.

“This event is about interrupting misconceptions about our culture and providing a space where our history is uplifted and celebrated,” said Angela Forney, program manager of West Marion Inc.

Forney is excited about the Miss Juneteenth Pageant on Thursday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Old Fort Elementary School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be concessions for sale during the intermission and the cost will be $5 for adults and free for children.

“This is not a traditional beauty pageant, instead it is about opening our girls’ eyes to the beauty of their culture and letting them know it is OK to be themselves and embrace their blackness,” said Forney.

A diverse group of community partners and agencies are collaborating on this four-day event. The Freedom Festival last year brought so many people together from all races and ethnicities who were eager to be a part of this event. Organizers said they are thankful for the folks in McDowell County who see the value of diversity, equity and inclusion and are authentically acting on it and not just using it as trendy buzz words, according to the news release.

The partners include the city of Marion, Marion Police Department, McDowell Sheriff’s Office, McDowell Technical Community College, Men of McDowell, Community Engagement Project, Old Fort Community Forum, Marion East Community Forum, People on the Move for Old Fort, McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) program, Friends of Lake James, N.C. State Parks, Masters Hand Print Work Inc., Walmart, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and Foothills Food Hub, according to the news release.

Emily Roberts, board member of West Marion Inc. and designer of the Juneteenth event guide, shared her hope for this event.

“On this Juneteenth, I will take extra time to reflect on the ways that I can truly be an advocate in the work of social and racial justice,” said Roberts. “I believe each of us has the ability to think critically about our lived experiences and privileges, learn and reflect, then come together to build a society in which the prevailing message is one of justice with no room or allowance for bigotry, hatred, prejudice and violence against others.”

There is a shared commitment by all partners to stand together to bring visibility to the history of communities of color and celebrate diversity at this event.

“This weekend is all about unity, education, celebration and talent,” said Swepson. “I’m so proud of our staff, board, donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners who helped organize this event. We have more partners and resources than we ever thought possible. What I have learned most through this process is that McDowell County has some amazing people who love to come together for a common goal. We encourage all to attend and share in this wonderful celebration.”

The schedule includes:

Thursday, June 15

Juneteenth pageant, 6-8 p.m. at Old Fort Elementary School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission: $5 adults and free for children.

Friday, June 18

Field day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake James State Park Paddy’s Creek. Fishing, swimming, canoeing and some of your favorite field day games. Lunch provided. All activities free of charge.

Saturday, June 17

Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Marion Community Park, 169 Ridley St., Marion. Food vendors, inflatables, vendors, local artwork and performances from local talents. Music and line dancing. After-party event with Mo So Band at the Spillway Bridge & Co.

Sunday, June 18

Church service, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Marion Park (169 Ridley St., Marion). Traditional Juneteenth meal provided for free.

Transportation

Friday, June 17 (Pickup: YMCA transport to Paddy’s Creek, Lake James) 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Friday, June 17 (Return: Paddy’s Creek, Lake James to YMCA) noon and 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 18, McDowell Transit picks up at the YMCA to West Marion Park starting at 9 a.m. due to limited parking. All transportation is no charge.