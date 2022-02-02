Investigator looking into reported UFO sighting in McDowell

During the Christmas season last year, a McDowell County resident reportedly saw bright lights in the night sky.
And what he claimed to have seen flying overhead was not Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer or the Star of Bethlehem.
Mike Grant is an investigator for the Mutual UFO Network or MUFON. It is a nonprofit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings. It is one of the oldest and largest organizations of its kind, claiming more than 4,000 members worldwide with chapters and representatives in more than 43 countries and all 50 states, according to online sources.
Grant is hoping to find some additional witnesses for a strange event that reportedly occurred along Vein Mountain Road and Macedonia Church Loop in southern McDowell County in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 26 of last year.
“I realize it’s a long shot but I like to be thorough and try to uncover any additional information that may help in my investigation,” said Grant to The McDowell News.
Grant said the person who reported the sighting will remain anonymous and the exact location will not be disclosed.
But the sighting took place on Sunday, Dec. 26 between 1:30 and 3 a.m. near the intersection of Macedonia Church Loop and Vein Mountain Road, Nebo, according to Grant.
The witness was outside of his residence taking a walk when he saw a bright light in the sky that appeared to be moving. The witness initially thought it might be a plane or maybe satellites in the sky, however the white orb looking object was erratic in its movement and continued to remain in a certain area of the sky, not moving with the Earth’s rotation.
The anonymous person continued to watch the object for almost two hours and during that time span on multiple occasions several smaller looking objects white or blue in color traveled toward the large orb and then disappeared.
“He also observed multiple smaller red objects or orbs in the sky that seemed to be to the left or right of the main orb but at different distances from it,” stated Grant. “They appeared to be moving erratically towards and then away from the main orb and also seemed to disappear from view on the cloudless night.
“The witness stated that he was amazed by what he saw and when he retired for the night the main large orb was still visibly present. He also could not give an estimate of how far away or how high up in the sky but his view was not obstructed by the tree line.”
It was determined “lights” he reported seeing were in a southern direction from his view point and thought to be between him and the Lake Lure area, according to Grant.
Emergency Services Director William Kehler said the emergency center reviewed the call reports for that time but found no documentation of any call about strange lights in the sky.
If anyone else saw these strange lights in the sky at that time, Grant with the Mutual UFO Network would like to hear about it. His email address is mjgrantmufoninv@gmail.com.
“Since this took place so late on essentially Christmas Night, I don’t expect too much but one never knows,” said Grant to The McDowell News.
He added it is interesting that the observation took place near an active gold mining area and possibly near a hydroelectric dam or somewhere in between.
For information on other local sightings over the years, go to www.ufostalker.com.
There you will find reports, interactive maps and a discussion board.