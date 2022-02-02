Investigator looking into reported UFO sighting in McDowell

The witness was outside of his residence taking a walk when he saw a bright light in the sky that appeared to be moving. The witness initially thought it might be a plane or maybe satellites in the sky, however the white orb looking object was erratic in its movement and continued to remain in a certain area of the sky, not moving with the Earth’s rotation.

The anonymous person continued to watch the object for almost two hours and during that time span on multiple occasions several smaller looking objects white or blue in color traveled toward the large orb and then disappeared.

“He also observed multiple smaller red objects or orbs in the sky that seemed to be to the left or right of the main orb but at different distances from it,” stated Grant. “They appeared to be moving erratically towards and then away from the main orb and also seemed to disappear from view on the cloudless night.

“The witness stated that he was amazed by what he saw and when he retired for the night the main large orb was still visibly present. He also could not give an estimate of how far away or how high up in the sky but his view was not obstructed by the tree line.”