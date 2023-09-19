Public meetings led by Gibbins Advisors have been scheduled in October and November in several communities across western North Carolina served by Mission Health System.

In addition, a public meeting for McDowell County about Mission Hospital McDowell will be held in early 2024.

Gibbins Advisors is the Independent Monitor (IM) hired to monitor HCA Healthcare’s compliance with the obligations HCA agreed to when it purchased Mission Health System in early 2019. In each meeting, the IM team will discuss its role, provide an update on HCA’s 15 commitments, and provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

The first four meetings will be related to Transylvania Regional Hospital (Transylvania County), Mission Hospital, CarePartners and Mission Children’s Hospital (Buncombe County), Angel Medical Center (Macon County), and Highlands-Cashiers Hospital (Macon and Jackson counties).

Two additional meetings related to Mission Hospital McDowell (McDowell County) and Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (Mitchell County) will be scheduled in early 2024. The details will be released later, according to a news release.

All events are in-person and open to all members of the public. Attendance may be limited by space restrictions, so registration is strongly encouraged and available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2G3H6X7. Questions for the Independent Monitor can be submitted in advance using this same link, www.surveymonkey.com/r/2G3H6X7, or can be emailed to IndependentMonitor@gibbinsadvisors.com.

The community meetings will not be held at the respective hospitals, please note below the meeting locations and details. Doors will open 30 minutes before each event, according to the news release.

Interested parties are encouraged to check the Independent Monitor website for updates at www.independentmonitorMHS.com.

The meeting details are follows:

1. Transylvania County meeting (about Transylvania Regional Hospital) Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m., Thomas Concert Hall, 349 Andante Lane, Brevard.

2. Buncombe County meeting (about Mission Hospital, CarePartners and Mission Children’s Hospital) Thursday Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m., The Scenic Hotel Cypress/Maple Room, 184 Hendersonville Road, Asheville.

3. Macon County meeting (about Angel Medical Center) Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m., Macon County Library Meeting Room, 149 Siler Farm Road, Franklin.

4. Macon/Jackson County meeting (about Highlands-Cashiers Hospital) Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m., Cashiers/Glenville Recreation Center, 355 Frank Allen Road, Cashiers.

5. McDowell County meeting (about Mission Hospital McDowell). To be scheduled early 2024. Details yet to be announced.

6. Mitchell County meeting (about Blue Ridge Regional Hospital). To be scheduled early 2024. Details yet to be announced.

For general inquiries, email IndependentMonitor@gibbinsadvisors.com.