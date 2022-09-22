Impact Health names executive director

ASHEVILLE — Following a five-month national search, Impact Health has named Laurie Stradley, DrPH, as its next executive director.

Stradley will take on the role beginning Oct. 24 following Dionne Greenlee-Jones, who has served as interim executive director since March. To ensure a smooth transition and no interruption to services for participants in the Western North Carolina Healthy Opportunities Pilot, Greenlee-Jones will remain in the interim position until Stradley officially begins and then transition to a new leadership role in support of the WNC HOP network that Impact Health leads.

“I’m honored and excited to step into the role of executive director at Impact Health, building on the strong foundation that has been laid,” said Stradley. “I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves in support of the staff and community partners who are working so hard to ensure the success of the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, improving the health and well-being of so many of our neighbors.”

“Laurie’s experience in health and wellness and addressing social determinants of health made her an exceptional choice to lead Impact Health,” added Dr. Susan Mims, Impact Health board chair and CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Her long-standing commitment and ties to western North Carolina will be instrumental in expanding and supporting Impact Health’s network of human service organizations that are transforming North Carolina’s approach to Medicaid.”

A seasoned senior leader, Stradley has more than 15 years of executive experience in public health and early intervention health care. Most recently, she has served as the chief program officer of the national nonprofit, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, where she was the executive co-lead for Healthier Generation’s single strategy to convene and equip health, school and community champions with an array of tools and resources that prepare them to equitably transform environments surrounding young people and their families.

Prior to her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Stradley served as the director of wellness at Mission Health, where she worked to improve employee health and wellbeing and develop population health strategies for the healthcare system. She was a founding member of the North Carolina Center for Health and Wellness at UNC Asheville, holding the role of director of state and community collaboration.