Hundreds gather at Lowe's in Marion after employee reportedly reprimanded for pro-police mask

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday evening in front of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Marion. They showed their support for Lowe’s employee Garrett Crisp, who was reportedly informed by management that he could not wear a face mask supporting law enforcement.
Crisp is the son of U.S. Forest Service Officer Jason Crisp, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2014.
The face mask worn by Garrett Crisp was reportedly the one showing the United States flag in black and white with a single blue stripe in support of law enforcement, known as "the thin blue line."
Organizers of the protest said on Facebook they didn’t want to block traffic or raise their voices but show their “solidarity for our heroes.”
Chris Marsh spoke to the crowd about how he wants to support Crisp and his family. In March 2014, the funeral procession for Jason Crisp traveled by the Lowe’s store. He said that he hoped this crowd would include Republicans, Democrats, people of all races, gay and straight united to show their support for law enforcement not only here but throughout our nation.
The McDowell News called and emailed the corporate office of Lowe’s on Thursday to determine the policy for what kind of face masks employees can wear and whether Garrett Crisp’s mask is allowed.
So far, Lowe’s officials have not yet responded. Beth Silver said a prayer and the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag at the conclusion of the gathering.
This story will be updated with additional photos and video. We will continue to contact Lowe's corporate to clarify their mask policy for employees.
