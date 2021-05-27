How does your garden grow? With help from MACA and Marion volunteers

Beginning this Saturday, McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) will partner with Tabernacle Community Garden for a series called Community Art Days in the Garden at on 860 Baldwin Ave., Marion and anyone can take part in these fun events.

They will run each Saturday through June 19. The kickoff this Saturday will be painting a base layer on the raised garden beds, picnic tables and benches, prepping art posts and planning a mural for the greenhouse.

Anyone who wants to come out, help and express their artistic side is welcome from 10 a.m. to noon. Centro Unido Latino-Americano is also teaming up and helping spread the word.

What’s on the horizon for the project? Painting, mosaics, fairy doors and rock painting. Everything happens outdoors, and all ages are invited.

Children must be accompanied by a guardian, face masks must be worn in close proximity to others not in your household. Hand sanitizer and project supplies will be provided and there is no cost to participate.

This garden is a project of the Marion East Community Forum, producing tomatoes, squash, zucchini, egg plant, peppers, sunflowers and more to help feed the community.