A hospice and palliative care provider that provides services to McDowell and 13 other counties in North Carolina as well as counties in South Carolina will have a new name.

Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR), and its family of regional hospice and palliative care providers, announce their official name change to VIA Health Partners to reflect their expanding mission and continued focus on delivering a unique brand of exceptional care, according to a news release.

Over the past 45 years, HPCCR has grown organically and through mergers and regional startup operations, serving 32 counties throughout North and South Carolina. HPCCR-owned Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman, Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, Hospice Cleveland County and Hospice of Laurens County will also be known as VIA Health Partners.

“After considerable research and deliberation, our leadership and board made the decision to move forward with the name VIA Health Partners, a name that represents both what we do and how we do it,” said President and CEO Peter Brunnick. “The word VIA, by definition, means traveling through en route to a destination, much like we do when we walk our final journey with our patients and families. The phrase Health Partners also reflects what we do in the health-care continuum. Whether we are working with a health-care system, physicians’ practice, skilled nursing or assisted living community, our goal is to be a value add to their mission and service to patients.”

VIA Health Partners will remain an independent community-based nonprofit organization committed to serving all citizens in the communities we are located, regardless of their ability to pay or medical complexity, according to the news release. For more information, visit viahp.org.

VIA Health Partners began as Hospice at Charlotte, the state’s first hospice, in 1978 and then operated under the name Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR) for decades before its name change to VIA Health Partners in 2023.

Today, VIA Health Partners serves 3,500 patients each day for hospice and palliative care services. Its service area encompasses 14 counties in North Carolina — McDowell, Burke, Catawba, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Polk, Rutherford, Stanly and Union.

Its service area in South Carolina includes Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties, according to the news release.