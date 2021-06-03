Historic Carson House receives donation of almost $1 million

“The members of the Executive Board of the Historic Carson House were so pleased to receive the notification of the generous endowment from Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Hollifield,” said Executive Director Martha Jordan in a prepared statement. “Since that time the board has been working diligently exploring possibilities for the best use of the funds to enhance and improve the Historic Carson House. One idea that was generated almost 10 years ago has been brought back into focus. That idea was to build an additional interpretive center to house permanent and rotating exhibits, office space and a genealogical library. Additional space would then allow for the home to show more displays of period furnishings. Some of the funds would be reserved for emergencies that might occur to the historic 1793 home or for restoration projects. The generous gift makes it possible to project a bright future for the Carson House and the valuable history it holds.”