Here they come: More than 800 cyclists wheeling into Marion on Monday

Over 800 cyclists from the around the world will be travelling into Marion on Monday during the annual Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion.

The Assault on Marion is a 74.2-mile self-paced ride starting from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. and ending at Tom Johnson Rally Park. Riders can choose to end their ride in Marion, or continue to Mt. Mitchell.

The Assault on Marion began in 1994 to allow more cyclists to participate with those riding to Mt. Mitchell. Although it does not include the 28-mile trek to the top of the mountain, this event is as enjoyable and engaging as any around with its rolling hills, multiple climbs, and compelling North Carolina scenery. It is a wonderful challenge for any cyclist, regardless of their skill and experience.

The Assault on Marion will be held on Monday. For a full list of the roadways the cyclists will be traveling through McDowell, visit theassaults.com. Please use caution as there will be hundreds of cyclists in town.