HCA Healthcare announces new Chief Executive Officer for Mission Hospital McDowell

We are pleased to announce a new Chief Executive Officer at Mission Hospital McDowell. Marsha Myers will be joining the team in July.

The McDowell hospital board and staff participated in the selection process.

Marsha has worked for HCA Healthcare for 25 years and began her career as the Director of Oncology at LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski, Virginia. Most recently Marsha served as the Chief Operating Officer at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

While there, Marsha drove quality enhancements and achieved the facility’s Leapfrog score of an “A” for six consecutive periods. Marsha also directed the construction and launch of the health system’s three emergency rooms as well as developing business plans to expand the main campus bed capacity.

Marsha is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technology and American Board of Medical Dosimetrists.

Marsha received her Bachelors of Health Science from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, and her Master of Business Administration from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia. She has been a board-certified Radiologic Technologist and Radiation Therapist since 1994.

She and her husband Scott have two sons, Derek, 19, and Nathan, 17, along with 3 rescue dogs – Annie, Angel and Levi. Outside of the hospital, Marsha and Scott enjoy spending time outdoors with their family.

We are excited to welcome Marsha to Mission Hospital McDowell and also offer our gratitude to Tonia Hale for her interim leadership.