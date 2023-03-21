The 2023 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a success. Eighteen young ladies competed for the crown on Saturday, March 19, in the pageant.

The theme of the event was “Once Upon A Time.” The night’s winners were Sophia Moore (first runner-up), Cassidy McHone (second runner-up and Miss Congeniality). Greenleigh Strode was crowned as the new 2023 Little Miss McDowell.

Greenleigh Strode is 11 years old and is in fifth grade at Pleasant Gardens Elementary. Her parents are Matthew and Emileigh Strode. Her hobbies include community service with the Golden Girls Club and competitive dancing. Her favorite activities at school are starting kindness challenges and math class. Her accomplishments include being awarded the Character Strong award, starting her own school club called the Golden Girls Club which focuses on community service and has completed more than 55 hours of community service in McDowell. The most interesting thing to ever happen to Greenleigh was putting on a Golden Girl fashion show wearing only thrift clothes to raise money for the McKinney-Vento program, according to a news release.

First runner-up Sophia Moore is 9 years old and is in third grade at Acellus Academy. Her parents are Lee and Kendra Moore. Her hobbies include dance, 4-H, gymnastics and pageants. Her favorite activities at school are science and math. Her accomplishments include A honor roll, winning Little Miss N.C. State pageant, raising her own animal for 4-H and winning platinum for her solo dance at nationals. The most interesting thing to ever happen to Sophia was riding horses in the ocean.

Second runner-up Cassidy McHone is 11 years old and is in fifth grade at Glenwood Elementary. Jaime Maynor is her mother. Her hobbies include baseball, basketball, dance and fishing. Her favorite activities at school are science and art. Her accomplishments include always exceeding expectations in sports. She made the All-Star basketball team and plans to play football in the fall. She enjoys participating in pageants to show she still has a “girly” side as well. The most interesting thing to ever happen to Cassidy was winning overall in the Glenwood talent show five years in a row (except the COVID-19 year) and winning third place in the county talent show this year, according to the news release.

In a statement, the McDowell High NJROTC would like to congratulate Strode and wish her a successful reign for her upcoming year.