21-year veteran is new superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway

ATLANTA — On Friday, National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Stan Austin announced the selection of Tracy Swartout as the new superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway, effective May 23.

“We are excited to select Tracy to lead one of the country’s most visited parks in the National Park System,” said Austin. “Tracy is an exceptional leader with a solid record of performance, managing multi-faceted park operations and collaborating to achieve important agency and community objectives. Her experience, commitment to operational excellence and passion for inclusive public participation make her well-suited for this role.”

“Throughout my life, the Blue Ridge Parkway has played a prominent role, with some of my most treasured memories being shaped along that winding road and in the national parks and communities beyond. The area’s landscape, arts, music and culture are deeply meaningful for me,” said Swartout. “I am honored to join the talented park team and dedicated network of community and nonprofit partners to serve in this critical leadership role. I look forward to extending these relationships as we chart the future of the Blue Ridge Parkway together.”