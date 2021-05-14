 Skip to main content
Gov. Cooper signs State Disaster Declaration for Marion to help with October storm damage
A look at some of the flooding from the October storm.

 MCDOWELL COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT/911

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a Type 1 State Disaster Declaration for the City of Marion and the Town of Lillington to help with recovery after storms hit the towns last year.

Lillington experienced damages from severe weather, heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Aug, 6 and Marion experienced severe weather from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta on Oct. 29.

“These local governments spent a great deal responding and cleaning up after these storms last year,” said Governor Cooper. “This declaration will help the towns recover the costs of that response.”

The declaration for state-funded Public Assistance allows the municipalities to be reimbursed for costs of debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to roads and bridges.

“The damage from these storms was significant, but did not meet the level required for a Federal disaster declaration,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “This state aid is important to help Marion and Lillington complete their recovery.”

