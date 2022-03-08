Gardening symposium set for Saturday, March 12 at McDowell Senior Center

Are you thinking about what to grow in your garden this year? Wondering which tomato varieties or native plants grow best in our area? Wondering what to do with your lawn in your shady areas?

The Master Gardener Volunteer organization in conjunction with the N.C. Cooperative Extension - McDowell County Center have a garden symposium coming up to help answer many of your gardening questions and to learn more tips for successful lawns and gardens, according to a news release.

The symposium will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion. The focus and theme of this event will be Good Earth Gardening. Organizers will have three regionally and nationally known speakers along with some interesting workshops.

The speakers lined up for this event are: