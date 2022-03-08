Gardening symposium set for Saturday, March 12 at McDowell Senior Center

Are you thinking about what to grow in your garden this year? Wondering which tomato varieties or native plants grow best in our area? Wondering what to do with your lawn in your shady areas?
The Master Gardener Volunteer organization in conjunction with the N.C. Cooperative Extension - McDowell County Center have a garden symposium coming up to help answer many of your gardening questions and to learn more tips for successful lawns and gardens, according to a news release.
The symposium will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion. The focus and theme of this event will be Good Earth Gardening. Organizers will have three regionally and nationally known speakers along with some interesting workshops.
The speakers lined up for this event are:
• Jay Kranyik, chairman of horticulture and garden manager of the Botanical Garden at Asheville, is a gifted storyteller and he will talk about the diversity of native plants in our area and which ones to consider for your landscape needs. He is co-author of the first exhaustive flora of Dupont State Forest and has botanized widely in the region for 35 years. He is a proud member of the Cloud Appreciation Society and is a badge-carrying Blue Ridge Parkway "Junior Ranger.”
• Craig LeHouillier, who has a passion for growing heirloom tomatoes, is known as the North Carolina Tomato Man. His love of heirloom tomatoes began with his joining the Seed Savers Exchange, an organization for which he continues to serve as adviser for tomatoes, in 1986. He is responsible for naming and popularizing many well-known tomatoes, such as Cherokee Purple. LeHouillier will present, “Epic Tomatoes from your Garden: Some History, Varieties and Tips for Success.” He will also have both of his books available for sale: “Epic Tomatoes” and “Growing Vegetables in Straw Bales.”
• Annie Martin known as “Mossin’ Annie.” She is an educator, landscape designer and farmer of mosses. As a world-respected expert in creating moss gardens, she will talk about alternatives for shady areas in your landscape and incorporating moss. Her business, Mountain Moss Enterprises, won a 2010 North Carolina agriculture grant to advance the cultivation of mosses. She will have her book, “The Magical World of Moss Gardening,” for sale at the event and she’s been featured in numerous magazines and newspapers including The New York Times. In addition, she will host a workshop where you can create your own moss dish garden.
Other workshops will be offered on propagating seeds, creating a mason bee (native bee) house and methods of creating raised garden beds.
A catered lunch, break snacks and beverages will be included in the $30 registration fee. Some of the workshops will have a small additional fee to cover the cost of materials. Organizers will also have some great vendors including Useful Plant Nursery, Landy’s Wood and Turtle Island Pottery. Your registration will also automatically enter you into a drawing to win garden-themed door prizes. Get your spring and summer garden off to a good start by attending the 2022 Good Earth Gardening Symposium, said organizers.
To register, see the following link https://go.ncsu.edu/gardensymposium2022 or call the McDowell Extension office at 828-652-8104.