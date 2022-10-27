Full slate of Halloween events set for the weekend, Monday in McDowell

From trunk-or-treats to a “Spooktacular” car show to a downtown pub crawl to a dance party, there’s going to be lots for folks of all ages to enjoy this Halloween weekend in McDowell County.

This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. Between now and then, numerous and diverse Halloween-related events are scheduled in Marion and Old Fort. The following is a list of some of the known spooky celebrations taking place in our community.

Trunk-or-treats

Friday, Oct. 28

Autumn Care of Marion — 1264 Airport Road, Marion — 4 p.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — 2230 Airport Road, Marion — 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Cross Memorial Baptist Church — 15 Cross Memorial Baptist Church Loop, Marion — 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church — 523 Veterans Drive, Marion — 5-7 p.m.

Going Home Freewill Baptist Church — 191 E. Yancey St., Marion — 5-7 p.m.

Livingstones Church of God — 97 Clay St., Marion — 3-6 p.m.

Sugar Hill Baptist Church — 657 Mudcut Road — 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Nebo Crossing — 263 Barnes Road, Marion — 4-7 p.m.

McDowell Arts Council — 50 S. Main St. — 3-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

First Baptist Church of Old Fort — 203 E. Main St., Old Fort — 5:30-7 p.m.

Garden Creek Baptist Church — 321 Garden Creek Road, Marion — 6-8 p.m.

West Marion Baptist Church — 365 Stroud St., Marion — 6-8 p.m.

New Manna Baptist Church – 245 E. Court St., Marion — 6-8 p.m.

All information for this list was taken from Facebook Events.

Halloween Spooktacular Car Show 2022

For the seventh year, the Halloween Spooktacular Car Show will be held in Marion, but the location has changed.

For 2022, it will be held at a new place, Jim Cook Chevrolet Buick GMC on the five lane. The car show will take place there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It is open to all vehicles such as street rods, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles, imports, antiques and race cars.

Organizer Doug McCraw said the car show will feature the popular Car-stume Contest when different vintage autos are all decked out for Halloween. Young and old can come in costume too. A total of 21 custom awards will be given out at the event. The first 40 vehicles registered get this year’s “spook-tacular” goody bags.

There will be the Kid’s Car Show where children can show off their pedal cars, Little Tikes and Power Wheels. A new feature this year will be Dean Mechanical’s monster truck. McCraw said kids will really enjoy seeing that.

As at previous events, there will be food, music and door prizes.

McCraw said previously the Halloween car show is the traditional season wrap up for the Marion Cruise-In series.

For more information, see the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/2120121401529729 or visit www.marioncruisein.com.

Halloween Haunted Pub Crawl

Also in downtown Marion on Saturday, folks will get into the “spirit” of the season by attending the Downtown Marion Haunted Halloween Pub Crawl. This event kicks off at 11 a.m. and lasts until around 11 p.m. or later.

The event is similar to the ones held in previous years before the COVID pandemic. During the first Halloween Pub Crawl, participants visited downtown businesses dressed in colorful and unique costumes.

Pub crawlers will be given a passport with a bingo card on the back at the first location they visit. As you travel around town throughout the day and into the evening, you’ll get your passport stamped at the participating businesses that you visit. As you encounter witches, ghosts and ghouls, you’ll see if they match a bingo square on the back of your card. Once you’ve gotten costume bingo and visited at least six of participating places you’ll be entered to win the Pub Crawl Grand Prize, according to the Facebook post.

“Make sure you dress up, no one will win costume bingo if folks aren’t festive!” reads the post.

Participating businesses include: After 5 Pub and Grill (5 p.m. to midnight), Burrito Bros. (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Crabby Abby’s Bar & Grill (5-9 p.m.), Heathen’s Den Axe Throwing (noon to 2 a.m.), Keeper’s Cut Meadery (noon to 9 p.m.), McDowell Local (3-9 p.m.), Mica Town Brewing (2-9 p.m.), Refinery 13 (3-10 p.m.), Taylors Brewing (5-9 p.m.), the Marion Wing Factory (noon to 9 p.m.), The Feisty Goldfish (2 p.m. to 2 a.m.), Toonez Chophouse (3-9 p.m.), and Spillway Bridge & Co. (2 p.m. to midnight).

The purpose is for people to have fun, support local businesses, visit places they may have never been to, and spend a day or night out with new and old friends in downtown Marion, said organizers.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/788750079047359

In addition, Heathen’s Den in the Miller Complex will host a House of Horror Halloween Dance Party Saturday starting at 8 p.m. at the same time as the pub crawl.

And Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m., Mica Town Brewing will have a Halloween candy and beer flight pairing.

Halloween Dance with Missy Lindsey

Also on Saturday evening, ghosts and goblins will enjoy some fancy footwork at the Marion Community Building.

A Halloween dance party will take place Saturday evening at the Marion Community Building. It will start at 7:15 p.m. with a lesson in East Coast swing and the dance party will last from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Dance instructors Missy Lindsey and Lee Starr will lead the event. They have been professional ballroom and country dance instructors for more than 30 years. Both are competitive dancers. They have taught dancing at the Asheville Ballroom in the past and are now bringing their best foot forward to Marion.

All genres of music will be played by Lindsey. Dances include ballroom, country, salsa, East and West Coast swing and more. “If you do not dance, not a problem,” reads the announcement. “Come enjoy the fun filled music. We will even show you some basics to get you started.”

Admission is $12 at the door per person. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Dancers are encouraged to dress in their Halloween finest. There will be a prize for best costume, according to announcement on Facebook.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/500133171977525

McDowell Children’s Theatre party

Sunday evening, McDowell Children’s Theatre will throw a Halloween party.

Former, current and interested MCT kids and McDowell County kids (kindergarten through the 12th grade) who are interested in joining the program, are all invited. The party will be held Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Greenlee Theatre at MACA at 50 S. Main St., Marion.

There will be theatre karaoke, a movie playing, costume contest, games and more. Parents, please feel free to bring a snack, bagged candy, or potluck dish (cast-party style) with allergen label, according to MACA organizers.

Halloween safety

During the Halloween season, parents naturally want their kids to have fun but they are also concerned about the safety of their kids going trick-or-treating in neighborhoods.

“With Halloween falling on Monday this year, we feel that is the day when the majority of people will be out,” said Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence. “In the city, we typically see higher volumes of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in our residential areas on Halloween. Specific congested areas during Halloween are Baldwin Avenue, Rutherford Road, Broad Street and East Court Street with peak times being 6-9 p.m.

“The Marion Police Department would like to encourage everyone to be mindful that more people will be out driving and walking in those areas, so please slow down and be attentive. Our agency would also like to remind others that might be attending adult gatherings to enjoy themselves and be responsible drivers when leaving. If consuming alcohol at those gatherings, please have a designated driver to help keep our roadways safe.”