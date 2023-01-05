Friends, colleagues mourn the loss of bluegrass musician Jeff Davis

Over the years, McDowell County has produced numerous great bluegrass musicians who have contributed so much to this American musical art form. On New Year’s Day, the world of bluegrass lost one of the finest instrumentalists to come from McDowell.

Longtime bluegrass musician Jeff Davis of Marion died suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 1. He was just 52. While the cause of death has not yet been given, his friends reported that Davis had experienced cardiac problems recently, according to the online magazine story by Bluegrass Today.

Davis grew up making bluegrass music. He was the son of Pee Wee Davis, who was originally from Shelby. His mother was Ramona Davis.

In the 1940s, Pee Wee Davis started off his musical career by playing fiddle along with his friend Earl Scruggs, who was also from Shelby. Scruggs would eventually revolutionize bluegrass music when he joined Bill Monroe’s band. Scruggs and his partner Lester Flatt would leave Monroe and form the Foggy Mountain Boys, taking this brand of music to new heights.

Pee Wee Davis continued his musical career too and his brother Hubert, who was Jeff’s uncle, eventually joined Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

It runs in the family

With such a family heritage, it was only natural that Jeff Davis would become a bluegrass player and singer. He learned it from some of the best. One of the first bands he played in was alongside his dad in the 1970s. It was called The Bluegrass Expressions. Jeff was on upright bass while his dad led the group with his fiddle.

Jeff learned to play just about every instrument in bluegrass. He was an expert on the guitar, the mandolin and the banjo. He was also an excellent singer.

He grew up performing with many North Carolina-based bands and filled in for several national touring groups. He played mandolin for Charlie Waller with The Country Gentlemen, according to the Bluegrass Today story.

As a young man, Jeff worked with his dad at Courthouse Country Music during the 1980s. This was a show performed at the McDowell County Courthouse that was broadcast live over WBRM.

In the summer of 1999, Jeff made his Grand Ole Opry debut with singer and mandolin player Rhonda Vincent, known as the Queen of Bluegrass. His band New Reflections won the international band competition held by the Society to Preserve Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA). The band was honored as the top bluegrass band for the year 2000, according to the previous story by The McDowell News.

He performed several times at the Grand Ole Opry and Dollywood.

The online article by Bluegrass Today included memories of Davis’ friends and musical colleagues.

“Jeff Davis has been a dear friend to me for over 33 years, and a huge influence on my music career,” said Chad Day, a fellow North Carolina musician and former bandmate. “When I first met Jeff, I remember being amazed at his bluegrass talents, both vocally and instrumentally. He played every instrument on a professional level. A founding member of Ages Past, he played mandolin in its revival, while also providing lead and harmony vocals and contributing to songwriting.

“Jeff always took the time to help others with their music, whether by sharing a lick on the banjo or helping get the harmonies right. He never took the attitude that he was better than anyone else. When I would get rained out of work, I would often grab a banjo and head to Marion where we would pick all day learning off each other. Well, (it was) mostly me learning from him, but it was all good times. I was fortunate enough to share the stage with Jeff through the years including being a bandmate in the last band Jeff was a member of, Ages Past. I know Jeff was a musical friend to so many people and he will never be forgotten. Until me meet again old friend.”

In the Bluegrass Today article, Lou Reid with the band Carolina mourned the loss of Jeff Davis. “I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Jeff Davis,” said Reid in the Bluegrass Today online article. “Jeff helped me out several times with my own band, Carolina, and always did an awesome job. He was a very talented multi-musician/singer and a sweetheart of a guy. He will be missed by all in the bluegrass community.”

Local reaction

The McDowell News heard from his friends and fellow musicians in Marion who knew Jeff well.

Jordan Ballew of Marion said she had the pleasure of meeting Jeff four years ago when he taught her how to play upright bass.

“We met through music,” she said to The McDowell News. “My friend Daniel Cook brought him to play music at my house and my fiancé T.J. Randolph and Jeff became friends. He had stayed months at a time here just like a member of the family. He taught me to play bass and I wish now that I had taken the opportunity to learn more from him while I had the chance.”

“Jeff gave me two of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever asked for,” she added. “That was friendship and music. Now I will cherish both of these gifts even after he is gone and he will live on through the memories and music he left with me.”

Ballew said playing alongside Jeff Davis boosted her confidence tremendously and gave her reassurance that if she did make a mistake, he had it under control.

“I love all music especially bluegrass,” she said. “I can recall my grandmother taking me every Saturday night to Young’s Mountain Music and dancing along when I was 5 or 6 years old. She introduced me to bluegrass music as a child but Jeff reminded me of the love for the music from my childhood and for that I am so grateful.”

Daniel Cook told The McDowell News that he and Jeff Davis were best friends for more than 30 years.

“Jeff has played with so many people along the way: Rhonda Vincent, the Country Gentlemen, Darryl Singletary,” said Cook. “He was one of the best musicians on any instrument. He studied music and touched so many people with his talent. He was always willing to help any young or learning musician any way he could. He just had a way to encourage and inspire everyone wanting to learn. The biggest thing with Jeff Davis for me was his friendship. He was a great friend to many and never had a bad word about anyone. We all could learn from him and the way he loved people. He will be missed by many.”

T.J. Randolph of Marion met Jeff Davis through Daniel Cook and Jordan Ballew. Together, they would play music and try to write some songs.

“He was a teacher,” said Randolph to The McDowell News. “He taught me so much about music. He was a great person and a great friend of mine.”

He said Jeff was a very patient teacher to a person who really wanted to learn the guitar or any other instrument.

“He was one of the best musicians,” Randolph told The McDowell News. “He could play anything: guitar, mandolin, banjo, Dobro, fiddle.”

Jeff Davis could also tell some great stories from his times on the road and the influential artists he had worked with such as Tony Rice and Ricky Skaggs.

“He rubbed elbows with the best of the best,” said Randolph. “He is going to be missed. We loved him to death. He was like part of the family.”

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville. The family will receive friends and loved ones one hour prior to the service for visitation. Friends are invited to share stories, memories or songs of Jeff during his service, according to his obituary.