Fresh squash is waiting for you at the Marion Tailgate Market

This week at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market we will have plenty of produce for all your summer recipe needs.
Stop by and check out our farm-fresh vegetables and other local-made goods.
The Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, May through October. Don’t forget, we will also be opening on every Friday of July and August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up lettuce, spring onions, microgreens, quail and duck eggs, snap peas, and other spring veggies. Don’t leave without grabbing your sourdough bread, jams/jellies, fresh flowers, and pet treats. New to the market is Thomas Baggett with Beech Spring Composting, a non-profit that specializes in accessible composting.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards: credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market Website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
One of my favorite things that my sweet nana made throughout my childhood was delicious fried squash. Fresh squash coming to the market has taken me down memory lane, and I would love to share that with you. Below is the recipe she has used for years, with some helpful hints. You can never go wrong with this simple, time-tested family recipe.
Southern Fried Squash
(provided by Donna Stevens)
Ingredients:
Fresh squash
Cooking oil
Cornmeal
Salt
Pepper
Instructions:
Thinly slice your squash (in round or long slices) into a bowl or plastic Ziplock bag. Sprinkle them with a little oil, shaking bowl or bag until each piece is coated. Add cornmeal, salt, and pepper, shaking again until it is evenly coated. Heat additional oil in a cast iron skillet, and fry each side of the squash slices until brown. Once fully cooked, lay out the slices on a paper towel to drain the excess oil.