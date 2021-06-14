Fresh squash is waiting for you at the Marion Tailgate Market

This week at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market we will have plenty of produce for all your summer recipe needs.

Stop by and check out our farm-fresh vegetables and other local-made goods.

The Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, May through October. Don’t forget, we will also be opening on every Friday of July and August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up lettuce, spring onions, microgreens, quail and duck eggs, snap peas, and other spring veggies. Don’t leave without grabbing your sourdough bread, jams/jellies, fresh flowers, and pet treats. New to the market is Thomas Baggett with Beech Spring Composting, a non-profit that specializes in accessible composting.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards: credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market Website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)