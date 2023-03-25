Nearly eight months after that announcement, Forza X1 has established a temporary location in Old Fort while a massive site is being cleared and graded next to the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center in Marion. That will soon be the location for Forza’s new plant.

On Friday of last week, Forza XI officials held an open house at the Old Fort location complete with displays of the types of electric-powered boats that will be made in McDowell County. Jim Leffew, president of Forza X1, said this open house at a building on Commerce Street was held to celebrate the start of construction of the new plant and in lieu of the typical ground-breaking ceremony.

“It’s very exciting for us and we can’t wait to really, really get started here,” he said. “We thought this would be a really good chance to introduce you to our team in sort of a very intimate setting, so you guys can ask questions, see how we build the engines here and boats and this is just a very small start for us.”

The company welcomed officials from McDowell County, the city of Marion, McDowell Economic Development Association, the town of Old Fort, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and other agencies for this special event.

Forza X1 and its parent company Twin Vee PowerCats Co. are independent marine manufacturers originally headquartered in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1 is developing an innovative line of recreational boats that will be environmentally friendly and powered by a proprietary electric outboard motor designed and integrated with the company’s own control system.

The company plans to offer a combined boat and motor package, featuring lithium battery packs, that will provide families and water recreation enthusiasts an enjoyable time for an affordable price, while preserving ecological balance for the planet, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

Leffew said the company is relocating its entire electric boat building operation from Fort Pierce, Florida, to McDowell County in western North Carolina. “We are really excited about where we are now,” he added.

Chief Engineer Dan Norton and Chief Marine Engineer Greg McLogan introduced themselves and talked about how the electric powered boats made by Forza X1 are more innovative and environmentally friendly from boats that were made in the past. “It’s something entirely different,” said McLogan.

The open house consisted of self-guided tours, food from Countryside Catering and craft beer from Mica Town Brewing.

MEDA Executive Director Chuck Abernathy said the county got a $930,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation that is currently being used for the grading of the site. A second grant has been submitted for the grading of the adjoining property.

A video produced by the company illustrates the grading work done so far and the scope of the project. It can be seen on YouTube: https://youtu.be/EAvcnjjG6-o

At the open house in Old Fort, Forza X1 had displays of the kinds of boats that will be made in Marion and demonstrations of the motors that will power them. Leffew told The McDowell News that the new manufacturing plant at the Universal site should be in operation a year from now.

The jobs at the new Forza X1 plant will pay $51,047, which is above the current average wage in McDowell County of $39,071.

Leffew said that of the 170 people who will someday work at this new plant, around 160 of them will come from McDowell and the surrounding areas, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.