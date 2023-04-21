ASHEVILLE — Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Travis Byrd as the new warden of Craggy Correctional Center.

Warden Byrd most recently served as associate warden of Burke Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Morganton.

“Warden Byrd is a 20-year veteran of our correctional system who has worked his way up the through the ranks,” Secretary Ishee said. “He brings extensive experience and a strong sense of leadership to the warden position at Craggy.”

Byrd will be responsible for all operations at the Asheville facility, which houses about 600 male minimum- and medium-custody offenders.

He began his career as a correctional officer at Marion Correctional Institution in 2002, advancing to sergeant in 2007, assistant unit manager in 2014 and unit manager in 2016. He earned a promotion to assistant warden at Burke CRV in 2021.

He holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Western Piedmont Community College and has received intermediate and advanced state correctional certificates from the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Commission.