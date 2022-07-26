Former Clinchfield plant area to become senior housing, single-family homes and more

At the most recent meeting of the Marion City Council, a new housing project was revealed during the public hearing for adoption of a zoning map amendment.

Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton stated that before council was an ordinance to amend the official zoning map to assign R-3 Mixed Use Residential Zoning to 19.05+/- acre parcel owned by Chamad, Inc., located at 56 Branch St. in Marion.

Cotton stated that the property’s current owner intended to sell the property to Givens Estate, Inc. for the purpose of developing senior housing, single-family residential housing and commercial uses.

Cotton stated that Givens Estates would be seeking historic tax credits and mill tax credits to preserve the existing three-story brick facility and convert it into a senior house.

She said that Dogwood Trust was partner in the project and would be providing the funding for the purchase of the property.

Cotton stated that changing the zoning of the property aligned with the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. She said the area was identified in the plan as an area that should redevelop in the context of the adjacent mill village.

Following the required public hearing for the zoning map amendment, council members unanimously approve the Zoning Map Amendment which changed the zoning from M-1 industrial to R-3 Mixed Use Residential District.

City Manager Bob Boyette stated this project was one that the city, county, McDowell Economic Development Association and other agencies in the county had been actively working with Givens Estate on for years.

Boyette stated that several sites had been considered for the project over the years, but that last year things had aligned and Givens had decided on the former Clinchfield Manufacturing property.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Viewed a presentation of the Foothills Regional Commission Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) by NCDOT. The CTP proposed several highway projects in the Marion area in the coming years. Following the presentation, council members voted to approve the CTP. A full copy of this plan can be found on the City of Marion’s website.

• Approved the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Property Tax Settlement.

• Approved the Order of Collection of 2022 Property Taxes.

• Approved the installation of a portable toilet at the Clinchfield Community Park.