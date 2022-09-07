For the Birds: American avocets, ‘crazy’ cardinal dominate week of bird stories

I received a much-appreciated phone call from Jean Potter on Sunday, Aug. 28, to inform me of three American avocets paying an unexpected visit to a pond on the campus of Northeast State Community College in Elizabethton.

I wasn’t able to drop plans and go see the birds, but I have observed American avocets in Florida and South Carolina, as well as locally at Steel Creek Park in Bristol and at Douglas Lake in Cocke County.

Avocets belong to the family of shorebirds known as Recurvirostridae, which also includes stilts, which are also long-legged oddities. The American avocet uses its long legs to wade in shallow water or on mud flats. An avocet’s thin bill is black, pointed and curved slightly upward toward the tip.

Outside of the breeding season, the American avocet is a black and white bird, but the birds seen by Jean and her husband, Brookie, still showed some rusty-orange coloration on the neck, a remnant of the bird’s breeding plumage.

There are three other avocet species: the Andean avocet, the pied avocet and the red-necked avocet.

The Potters have been dealing with some health problems among some family members, and Jean said they hadn’t had a lot of time for birding. She said the sighing of the avocets was an exciting find for them.

Two days later, other American avocets were reported at Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park at Eva Beach Recreation Area in Benton County, Tennessee. These large shorebirds were evidently migrating through the Volunteer State late last month.

These shorebirds, while not rare in numbers, are rare visitors to the region. The pond at Northeast State Community College has hosted the birds previously. Tom McNeil found some American avocets at the same pond on Aug. 31, 2013. Late August is apparently the time to look for these exceptional birds.

A plea for assistance arrived by email from a reader in Flag Pond in Unicoi County.

“A crazy bird (a red cardinal) is flying into my bedroom window and both my wife’s car and my truck,” wrote Rikk Morris.

He noted that the bird seemed to be attacking its reflection in the mirrors of the vehicles.

“Is this common?” Rikk asked.

Noting that the bird makes quite a mess, he also asked for ways to discourage the attacking cardinal.

He also saw a smaller brown bird that often accompanies the cardinal and wondered if that bird might be the attacker’s mate.

I replied to Rikk’s email and explained that the cardinal’s instincts have the bird convinced that the image he sees in the windows and the mirrors on the vehicles is a rival cardinal.

Unfortunately, it’s not really possible to modify his behavior. This instinct seems to be hardwired in birds. I suggested he might try to wrap the mirrors of his vehicles in paper bags as a temporary measure to see if that discourages the cardinal.

I also told him the brown bird could be the cardinal’s mate or perhaps one of this year’s offspring.

As summer turns to fall, the cardinal may become a little less territorial and feel less inclined to attack its reflection.

Certain birds are known for this sort of behavior. Cardinals and robins are two of the main ones, but I have also seen bluebirds and dark-eyed juncos attack car mirrors after seeing their reflection.

Rikk emailed me back after my response and said he had wrapped plastic bags around the mirrors on his vehicles. It worked to lure the bird away from the vehicles, but Rikk reported that the cardinal is still making a mess with continued attacks on some of the windows of his home.