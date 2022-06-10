Foothills Regional Commission names new executive director

Foothills Regional Commission, previously known as Isothermal Planning and Development Commission, announced Danna Stansbury will become the new executive director effective Tuesday, July 5.

Stansbury comes to Foothills from Land of Sky Regional Council, where she has been employed for more than 16 years. Her most recent role was as deputy executive director — a position she held for a decade, according to a news release.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Committee, Board of Directors Chairman Fred Baisden said that he is thrilled to welcome Stansbury to Foothills.

“We’re confident that she brings with her a high level of professionalism and expertise,” Baisden said. “We believe that this organization will continue to grow and flourish under her leadership.”

Stansbury joined Land of Sky as the director of marketing and administration in 2006. Before that, she was a project administrator for Science Applications International Corporation in Atlanta from 2004 to 2006, and a 4-H Youth Development Agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service from 1999 to 2004.

She holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts from Western Carolina University. She attended the Public Executive Leadership Academy through the University of North Carolina School Of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2009.

“I’m very excited to be joining the staff of the Foothills Regional Commission and am looking forward to building great relationships throughout the area,” said Stansbury. “One of my first goals is to focus on building stronger ties between the Commission, local governments and the community as a whole.”

Foothills Regional Commission is the council of governments for the Isothermal Region which includes Cleveland, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. The membership of the Commission consists of the local governments within the Isothermal Region, including the city of Marion, the town of Old Fort and McDowell County.

The Commission serves its members and their citizens by fostering regional collaboration and providing professional and technical expertise. The organization houses the region’s Area Agency on Aging, Housing Programs, Rural Planning Organization and Workforce Development Board. It provides services through its Economic & Community Development and Workforce Development programs and Technical Assistance programs, according to the news release.

For more information, visit www.foothillsregion.org.